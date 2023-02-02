“Live each day as if your life had just begun.”
— Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The Danville Area High School students who were selected to perform in the District 8 Band Festival in the Wellsboro Area High School auditorium were Michelle Wood, Taylor Anderson, Bryce Lillmars, Sara Spancake, Lynace Pabst, Jen Reams, Mollie Schwartz, Rosanna Nunan, Nathaniel Newman and Dan Clark.
The festival included 150 of the best high school band musicians from 44 school districts within nine counties of northern central Pennsylvania.
n
Mackenzie Riley, 4, Danville, was in a photo in the local newspaper showing her brother Brett, 6, a photograph of one of their friends while enjoying a piece of birthday cake during the 29th anniversary celebration for the Danville Child Development Center.
n
Ron Kanaskie, the third coach in Pennsylvania to amass 500 career wins, spent 32 winters in Danville, coaching, teaching and winning. He won more dual meets than every wrestling coach in Pennsylvania history save for two.
According to the local newspaper, before each match, the wrestlers would visualize what they needed to do to make themselves and the team successful.
When Kanaskie surpassed the 500-win plateau, the coach knew it was because the athletes he coached bought into his philosophy.
“Getting to 500 wins is a fine testimony to the kids and coaches that have been here,” said Kanaskie.
Kanaskie’s career record in 32 seasons at Danville was 501-147-4. He won everything from Christmas tournaments to state championships.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The 13 Danville elementary wrestlers who placed in the top four in the Williamsport Elementary tournament were: First place winners Peter Sassaman, Peter Ackerman and Darrin Hack; runners-up, Jonathon Evans and Brett Hampton; third-place finishers; Aaron Beyer, Harold Weaver, Josh Gray, Dave White and Paul Sassaman; and fourth-place winners Matt Pursel, John Gerst and Sean Duffy.
n
The Danville eighth grade basketball squad raised its record to 10-1 with a 41-38 victory over Central. Steve Marcus scored 14 points and Bryan James added 13 to help Danville with the win.
n
Mary Wells, “the apple of her husband George’s eye,” was more so after her culinary creation took honors at a state bake-off in Hershey.
Mary, of Red Oak Drive, was one of 10 finalists in the Pennsylvania Marketing Board’s State Apple Recipe Contest. She won over 350 entrants from around the state to compete for a first place prize of $200 with her “Bottomless Crunche Apple Pie” recipe. Mary had entered a number of recipe contests but this was the first time she was chosen as a finalist.
n
Danville gave Milton a lesson in free-throw shooting at the Fred W. Diehl School and continued its dominance over the Black Panthers with a 57-48 victory. The Ironmen connected on 17 of 22 attempts from the foul line while Milton scored on four of 15 tries. Marty Neitz led the clinic at the foul line by converting 12 of 13 attempts. He finished with a game high of 22 points. Struasser had 16 points. The three guards, Ollie Wagner, Bob Strausser and Neitz all shot around 80 percent from the line. Danville coach Steve Moser said, “It’s nice to know that you have that.”
(After a morning of being on the internet with Newspapers.com my WIFI disappeared and I needed more information. I called my friend Lynn Reichen and as always she helped solve my problem. She went to the newspaper internet site and sent me some info to complete the column. True friends are priceless, impossible to replace. — Sis)
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Punxsutawney Groundhog saw his shadow at 7:41 a.m. predicting six more weeks of winter at Gobbler’s Knob giving his weather report for the 77th consecutive year.
President Sam Light and 40 members of the Groundhog Club pushed through a foot of snow to learn what was in store weather-wise for the next six weeks. The annual ritual atop Gobbler’s Knob touched off a round of daylong festivities in this Western Pennsylvania community.
n
Airman Basic Peter P. Skerda, of Danville RD 1, was being reassigned to Greenville AFB Miss. for technical training as a United States Air Force Medical Service specialist.
Skerda, who completed the first phase of his military training, was selected for the specialized course on the basis of his interest and aptitudes. He was a 1962 graduate of DHS.
n
The Danville Key Club became a reality at the organization meeting held at the Danville High School. The first order of business was the election of officers. Elected were: William Zimmer, president; Gregory Williams, vice president; James Mac Wagner, secretary; and Larry Lowe, treasurer. Directors elected to the board were: Louis Galanos, a senior; Dennis Van, a junior; and Mark Monn, a sophomore. The club was sponsored by the Danville Kiwanis Club. Terry Shaffer, a DHS teacher and a member of the local Kiwanis, was the advisor.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The Danville “D” was awarded to all qualifying members of the Danville football squad of 1947 at an assembly held in the Senior High School auditorium.
In order to receive a “D,” every boy must play in half the total number of quarters. As 44 played during the past season, each boy had to play in 22 quarters to receive the award. Coach Bills presented the letters to Creveling Merrill, Don Deitrick, Don Buckley, Dick Deitrick, Francis Wysocki, William McKenna, Joe Myers, Walter Phillips, Jack Blee, Charles Hoffman, Emile Brady, Donald George, Harold Rothermel, Harry Stump, Henry Hostelley and Robert Welliver and Bill Bailey, who wasn’t present at the event.
n
Alex Grone and Frank Heverly, of Danville, represented the Danville Public Schools at a Youth Forum conducted on Station WLTR, Bloomsburg. The two students were selected to discuss radio; students from both the Bloomsburg and Berwick schools also appeared on the program. This was to be the first in a series of such programs. Each week the schools would be represented by certain students.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.