“Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and caldron bubble.”
— The Three Witches in Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”
20 YEARS AGO (2001)Iron Heritage Festival committee members, Ann Hurst, incoming co-chairman, Jean Knouse, vice-chairman and Bonnie Trump, co-chairman were pictured on the festival float throwing candy to the youngsters along the Halloween parade route.
Chants of “candy, candy” paid off for Heidi Burkland, Chelsea Strause and Ashley Ridgeway, all 7, as they sat on the pavement filling their pumpkin buckets with plenty of sweets.
Danville High School juniors, Gretchen Brady, Megan Rake, along with agricultural teacher Kelly Smith Wells took a flight to Louisville, Kentucky, for the National Future Farmers of America Competition. The two members of the Danville Chapter of the Future Farmers of America won first place at the state competition at Penn State. The duo did a three week study on the feeding habits of mice.
Merck and Co., Cherokee Plant was honored by the state with the Governor’s Award for Safety.
The Riverside plant was chosen to be the 49th recipient of the award and was chosen from a pool of 500,000 employers in the state. Tom McCubbins, plant manager, said, “The employees worked hard to design the safety mechanisms at the plant and the award belongs to them.”
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Ironmen grid coach Ted Yeager announced the “Players of the Week” for the Central Columbia game.
Shawn Coughlin and Paul Wysocki were named the Offensive Players of the Week. Coughlin, a tackle, and Wysocki, a guard, were instrumental in the success of the Danville running and passing game. Both players made exceptional blocks allowing the offense to take control of the line of scrimmage late in the game.
Alby Gerst was named Defensive Player of the Week. Gerst, a linebacker, collected 10 unassisted tackles and nine assists in the game. He led the Danville defense, which allowed only seven points in the contest
Tom Kline was named Special Team Player of the Week. Kline who plays on the kickoff and punt return squads returned one punt 20 yards to set up Danville’s winning touchdown.
Approximately 1,234 people marched to the delight of the onlookers during the annual Halloween Parade.
Twenty awards were given in various categories.
Winners included a float entered by Edward Gappa which took first place. The Montour County C.B. Club took second. In the costume division Danville Head Start Policy council won first while Jane Foust and Jo Powell placed second. The Girl Scout first place went to Troop 88 and Washingtonville, 1268, was second. Cub Scout 36 took first in the Boy Scout division while Cub Pack 39 of St. Joseph’s School was second. The Catawissa Kittens was first in the marching units division and the Marine Corp League took second. Adult group winners were Villager Realty Inc., first, and the Sheriff’s posse of Montour County, second.
The Judges Award went to the Danville Businessmen’s Association, Magic River Skateland and Cub Pack 48.
Halloween Queen was Fran Reilly.
The Carrier Corner of the Danville News named two brothers, Jim and Ed Mazich, Carriers of the Week for their teamwork as they serve customers in the Bloom, Church and Lower Mulberry streets area and for their outstanding performances. Bob Gemberling, circulation manager, said, “We are proud of these young boys and congratulate them on their accomplishments.”
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The Borough Council approved a proposal by the Danville Fire Board that the local fire alarm system would be segmented with sirens. They authorized the purchase and installation of two, two-horsepower sirens, one for the Goodwill Fire Company and the other for the County Courthouse; total cost was $666.56. The Fire Board said the sirens would increase by 100 percent the alarm coverage in the borough.
The Three Bears and Goldie Locks, actually four women in costume, visited a number of homes in the Montour County-Riverside area over Halloween. The storybook characters, well known, kept their identities secret.
The Lucky Strikes of the YMCA Girl’s Bowling League defeated the Alley Cats in opening action in the circuit.
Ann Marie Mahoney led the Lucky Strikes with a 130 while Mamie Irving set the pace for the Alley Cats with a 101.
In other activities at the YMCA, the Junior Girls defeated the Senior Girls 60-52 in a basketball contest.
Carol Fisher was the big gun for the juniors, dumping in 30 points, while Pam Henrie contributed an equal number for the seniors.
Danville’s Joe Vargo led the Pennsylvania State University freshmen football team to a 15-14 victory over the Pittsburgh frosh at PSU.
Vargo, standout of last year’s Danville Ironmen squad, scored the winning touchdown in the closing moments of the first half on an eight-yard run. The PSU frosh had to come from behind twice to defeat the Baby Panthers. All the scoring was done in the first half.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
The season of Halloween was ushered in at the YMCA when the Junior Auxiliary sponsored a masquerade dance for teenagers and adults.
Prizes were awarded for various costumes. Ann Heiser won first prize for the prettiest costume. Dot Doresky was second with a dancing costume. Nancy Vogt was third with a blue evening gown with white lace.
The most original first prize was won by Robert Moore, dressed as a Scotsman. Eugene Dimmick was second with a gypsy-pirate costume and Dawn Weiser was third as a lady from China. The funniest costume prize went to Dale Erb who dressed as a monkey. Charles Knorr finished second as a beer bottle and Barbara Weniger was third as Pinocchio. First prize for couples went to Nancy Schmidt and Nancy Johnson with a parasol, second to Lois Burrows and Mary Litz dressed in red.
Judges were Nancy Hill, Margaret Shultz, Louise Dimmick and Janice Erb. Mary Montague was the announcer.
Lt. Richard Rooney Frailey, USNR, of Danville was awarded the Silver Star Medal by Secretary of the Navy James Forrestal.
Lt. Frailey earned the award while serving as commanding officer of a Navy patrol craft off Anzio, Italy. His fleet was anchored off the coast to support landing operations when he saw a group of enemy torpedo boats closing in on our attack ships under cover of night. He took after them sinking one damaging the others and saving our ships for the amphibious landing on Anzio named “Operation Shingle.”
