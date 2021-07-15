Four Montour County communities received a share of federal rescue dollars in the second round of statewide disbursements last week, funds that come with an increased degree of importance considering the target.
State Treasurer Stacy Garrity — a Bloomsburg University graduate — last week announced the latest batch of payments from the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program. In Montour County, Anthony, Mahoning and Valley townships, along with Danville borough were part of a group of 649 municipalities to receive funding.
Danville Borough is in line to get $243,251, followed by Mahoning ($216,769), Valley ($112,467) and Anthony ($78,658). The $651,000 in federal funding is part of a statewide pool that has put $311.8 million into the coffers of local municipalities in the first two rounds of payments.
“Many communities are still hurting from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this money is meant to help them through the ongoing economic recovery,” Garrity said. “I encourage local officials to apply for these available funds as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”
The program is borne out of federal rescue funding; which gave states the responsibility to disburse these federal funds to municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents. To receive payments, eligible Pennsylvania municipalities must request funds through the Department of Community and Economic Development. Larger municipalities must apply to receive payments directly from the federal government.
In Pennsylvania, more than 2,500 cities, boroughs and townships qualify for payments.
The funding is to be tabbed to address the still real financial wounds and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are to be used to replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
Local officials are always the watchdogs of taxpayer dollars. This round of funding isn’t something to play fast and loose with. The money must get into the hands of those who need it the most as quickly as possible. It must also be accounted for, from start to finish, down to the last penny.
State Auditor General Tim DeFoor said his office will be watching.
“Pennsylvania did not win the lottery — these relief funds are our tax dollars,” DeFoor said. “If the money is misused, it will be nearly impossible to get it back. Even if we could get it back, it would likely only be pennies on the dollar.”
This money can have a wide-reaching impact if spent efficiently and wisely.
We will be watching.