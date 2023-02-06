Last week’s public zoning hearing regarding Sts. Cyril and Methodius property was a shining example of how local governments and communities are supposed to handle large, neighborhood-changing decisions.
Applause is due for all parties involved.
Geisinger provided its first details on the behavioral health facility it plans to build on the property if the zoning exception is approved and the sale is completed.
The sisters spoke about previous partnerships with Geisinger and their desire for the relationship to continue. In turn, Geisinger officials said they plan to work with the sisters on a number of fronts.
Attorney Rob Davidson, who handles land development and zoning issues said if the parcel is rezoned and the sale is finalized, there will be at least six public meetings for residents to voice concerns before any shovel touches dirt at the facility.
Speaking of the residents, the public did not disappoint officials who decided to hold the hearing in the Danville Borough Ballroom.
More than 100 people attended. Many took advantage of the public comment portion of the meeting to speak their mind about the project.
As Columbia-Montour Chamber of Commerce President Fred Gaffney pointed out in a letter to the editor, a portion of the public commenters “expressed concern for the well-being of the current property owners, the Sisters of Saints Cyril & Methodius. Those concerns demonstrate the appreciation for the Sisters and their property.”
Gaffney lauded the sisters for their business acumen, for what they have developed and maintained on the properties, from the Basilica to Maria Hall to Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community.
Gaffney, and other community leaders and Geisinger employees, were there to provide support or opposition to the change.
Speakers cited everything from the benefits of the behavioral health facility to concerns over increased traffic, water worries and the safety of residents in the community.
“Based upon comments by Sisters Barbara Sable and Michael Ann Orlik at the hearing,” Gaffney said in his letter, “I am confident that these two long-standing Danville entities will do what is in the best interests of the community and its residents if this project is allowed to move forward.”
Danville Borough Council will vote Feb. 14 on the rezoning request made by the sisters. The project’s fate is ultimately in their hands.
Following last week’s hearing, they’ll make the decision knowing the community — residents, the sisters, business leaders and municipal leaders — are educated and engaged.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic.