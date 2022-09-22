Dr. James Blankenship was honored Wednesday night with the national Distinguished Eagle Scout Award (DESA) for his contributions to Scouting and the community.
Blankenship is not only a shining example of what Boy Scouting strives to be, he is a role model worthy of the award.
“He is the essence of an Eagle Scout,” said Chris Klock, who worked with Blankenship on the executive board of the Columbia-Montour Council of Boy Scouts of America. “He’s a man of faith and integrity, and very humble.
“We almost had to talk him into accepting this award. Jim’s work is very important to him, but getting credit is not important to him. That’s why he is so deserving.”
The doctor was chairman of cardiology at Geisinger for 10 years, director of Geisinger’s cardiac catheter lab for 20 years and was founding director of the Geisinger Interventional Cardiology Fellowship.
Blankenship also served on several national committees, was part of medical missionary trips to the Dominican Republic and served as a member of the local Scout council executive board for many years.
Despite those responsibilities and accomplishments, he found time to teach Sunday School, served on the Deacon Board at the First Baptist Church in Danville, coached youth sports, has run marathons and climbed some of the world’s tallest mountains.
The mountain climbing started as a way to “do something with the kids.”
It should be no surprise then that, in 2020, Blankenship and his wife, Mary, moved to New Mexico to be closer to their grandkids, giving up decades of building relationships in and around Montour County.
“You knew the arc of people’s lives,” he said. “It was an ongoing dialogue that I took for granted. When you move, that’s all gone. I find myself wondering about people back here and wishing I could check up on them.”
The DESA award Blankenship was presented Wednesday has been handed out to just 3,000 men in its 53 years of existence and his is only the second in the local council’s history.
The award ceremony provided Blankenship with an opportunity to catch up on some of those dialogues he’s missed.
It also provided the many communities he devoted so much time and energy to an opportunity to recognize him for his contributions.