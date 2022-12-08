Slowly but surely, gaps in the leadership within the Danville Area School District are filling up with what appear to be capable hands.
Weeks after the school board named Danville native Molly Nied the district’s next superintendent, the board approved the hiring of Jason Moser as the assistant superintendent. At the same meeting Moser was hired, Wayne Brookhart was named the new board president and Richard Vognetz tabbed as vice president.
Brookhart himself has extensive experience in education across various levels. He has coached at Danville, been a teacher and administrator, including being the superintendent at Berwick before his retirement. Vognetz just finished his first year on the board, so now has some experience mixed in with a still-fresh set of eyes.
Moser offers another experienced set of hands to help the district move forward. He is the director of curriculum, instruction, and grant writing for the Bloomsburg Area School District and he will start at Danville after the Christmas break. Nied said Moser started his career as an English teacher and has previously served as a principal and assistant principal at a high school along with an executive principal role.
Part of his new position will be to fill the remaining key administration position. He will take over the duties of the curriculum director, a role that has been vacant since John Bickhart left to become the superintendent at Milton.
Moser said his new job will cover “a little bit of everything,” including facilities planning, but will primarily focus on curriculum.
“I’m excited to start and work with Superintendent (Molly) Nied here in Danville,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the partnership.”
Nied entered the superintendent role amid some tumult last month, taking over just days after a threatening note was found in a school bathroom — which forced the district to shift to remote learning for one day — and the suicide of a high school student.
The veteran team will bring their own perspectives, thoughts, experience and ideas to a district that took some shots in recent years with the departures of key administrators and a revolving door of school board members who came and went almost monthly.
Change has always been inevitable, but the volume of change within the district had to be concerning. Time will tell if this new team can steady the ship.