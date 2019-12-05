Have you too begun to see Trump-Pence signs appearing on lawns? ‘Tis the season. Soon enough they’ll be propagating all over our lawns like rabbits.
I begged my wife to let me post a political sign on our lawn. “She who must be obeyed” won’t even let me hang our American flag outside. She knows I’d hang it upside down as the universal signal of distress. At least she doesn’t prevent me from affixing flag postage stamps upside down. She not only is far more sensible than I, she’s so much nicer. “No signs on our lawn,” she decrees.
This doesn’t stop me from imagining what my lawn sign could read. The options are enticing.
Biblical, Old Testament: Your sins will find you out. Biblical, New Testament: Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known. Military: Cadet Bone-Spurs’ Stolen Valor. Attributable: He’s Corrupt, Get Over It! Whimsical: Proud Human Scum. Ironic: Here, Right Matters. Mercantile: Trump, Inc. USA. Comical: MAGA — My Attorney Got Arrested. Rhetorical: What Has He Done to Make America Better? Ecological: Pollute America, Vote Republican. Puzzled: Whatever Happened to Gun Control? New Jersey: So, You Like the Russian Mob? Funereal: GOP RIP. Charitable: Would You Donate to His Foundation? Mathematical: Never Trumpers = Real Republicans. Religious: Elect a Christian Candidate — Vote Democrat. Judicial: RGB and Supreme Court, ‘nuff Said? Scary: Four More Years of This?
All right, enough of my naughty silliness. Like Trump at his rallies, I just had to get that out of my system. Frustrations brewing. Even Mister Rogers had a petulant side, though he channeled it more kindly than I do. He worked hard on loving his neighbor.
We enjoyed the movie, “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Mercy, I try sometimes to be more like Fred Rogers, I really do try. It doesn’t always take. I shall ever be branded with a robust Charles Addams, dark, wicked, wry, risqué sense of humor.
Riddle me this: If a person of honor supports a person without honor, does he still have honor?
We are who we are — although we can learn new behaviors. When we change our behaviors, we can change the world that angers us. Provocateur becomes healer.
Not only was the movie, “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” tearful, it also was disturbing. It chastened me. Fred Rogers — sweet, kind, decent — was an incredibly demanding man. At one point in the movie he has the lead character, an angry man, sit quiet for a minute and think about all the persons who loved him into being. For a full minute we watch Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers in close-up. It was more than a scene about the man. The audience in the movie theater was invited to do the same. Fred Rogers lived a radical gospel compassion that made you vulnerable, penetrating your angers, fears, hurts and hatreds with compassion. Fred Rogers showed this man how even his pain led him to become the talented journalist he was.
In the article written about Fred Rogers by this journalist, “Can You Say…Hero?,” he writes how Fred Rogers once saw an advertisement of an airline trying to push its international service. “Hmmm, Mister Rogers said, that’s a strange ad. ‘Most people think of us as a great domestic airline. We hate that.’ Hmmm. Hate is such a strong word to use so lightly. If they can hate something like that, you wonder how easy it would be for them to hate something more important.”
I need to work on my own radical compassion, especially if I want to be on the right side of history. Can’t change him or others, can change me. I know I need to pray deeper. I know I need others to pray for me. I know I need to read more and truly understand people and history. I know I need to liberate myself from listening only to voices that reinforce my opinions and behavior. I know I need to build up others more. I know I need to avoid letting hate sabotage me from being what I can be. Most of all, I know I need to worry more about children, how if we would harness all our positive energies on caring for children, appreciating childhood, we will discover the future we hope for. May I/we learn to be more gracious, so grace may abound. Mister Rogers, like Jesus, was a big fan of grace.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.