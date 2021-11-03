It is encouraging to learn the Montour Area Recreation Commission’s (MARC) finances are in better shape than expected going into the end of the year.
Director Bob Stoudt said revenues, while above anticipated levels, were still not equivalent to an average year.
Just a couple years ago, the commission was on the brink of shutting down the Montour Preserve, one of several recreational properties it maintains. The county, through the hotel tax, and individual donors aided the cause to halt the closure.
The pandemic has had a significant impact on the hospitality industry and the hotel tax represents a significant portion of MARC’s funding.
Imagine a county without MARC, or even a MARC that doesn’t have enough funds to maintain its properties.
Hess Recreation Area is the host to many events throughout the year, the Danville Heritage Festival among them. Even when there aren’t events going on there, the rails-to-trails bicycle path provides a peaceful circuit for walkers and runners year-round. The site is also home to two softball fields, a lacrosse/multi-use field, fishing access and a concrete skate park.
The Preserve’s features are centered around Lake Chillisquaque and include seven miles of trails, the fossil pit, wildlife observation blinds, a boat launch, fishing pier, the Sugar Shack and its maple sugaring program, and an educational center.
Hopewell Park/Danville Borough Farm is another hidden gem cared for by the commission. It includes 11 miles of trails built for mountain biking which feature natural and man-made terrain to challenge riders. The Central Susquehanna Hammers interscholastic mountain bike racing team calls Hopewell home. Riding and training there paid off this year in the form of a state championship.
There’s also the North Branch Canal Trail, which save for a disputed stretch, could run from just outside of Danville’s borough limits to just outside Catawissa’s city limits along River Drive/Legion Road.
Miles of trail upkeep alone presents a daunting task. Factor in building upkeep, insurance, and compensation for workers and it’s not difficult to envision a commission struggling after less than a year of a dip in funding.
Residents who enjoy the recreational facilities and who are able should consider donating their money, services or time to MARC. It’s a rare donation that benefits an organization, the community and region.
Learn more about MARC’s efforts or discuss donations with Stoudt by calling 570-336-2060 or emailing RStoudt@MontourRec.com.