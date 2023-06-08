There will be no National Night Out event in Montour County this year.
Due to several factors including weather, available equipment and promotion abilities, the event was replaced with First Responders Appreciation Day, moving the event to next weekend — June 14 — instead of the national August date.
National Night Out is a terrific nationwide effort, but we applaud Montour County for coming up with a more appropriate name for the vital community outreach.
For too many people, meeting a Pennsylvania State Police trooper or district attorney, seeing a Life Flight helicopter or getting an up-close experience with a fire truck is accompanied by a difficult time in their life and potentially their worst time.
The same goes for the first responders who meet so many people in those difficult circumstances.
“Law enforcement says it’s a fantastic event for them because they build some rapport with people in the community,” said Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis.
Most times the efforts by those emergency workers and law enforcement personnel also go unappreciated thanks to the sometimes dire situations.
This event, organized by the criminal justice advisory board, gives both sides an opportunity to connect with each other in better times. All in an environment organizers strive to make fun and educational for the whole family.
“If you have a little kid who is into any first responder equipment, it’s a fantastic event,” Mattis said. “It’s hands-on. They don’t just see it from afar. They can actually meet a police officer and get a photo.”
The event will include a fingerprinting demonstration, a state police helicopter, mounted state police troopers, the U.S. National Guard, Secret Service, SWAT team members and even the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
“It’s an opportunity for folks to put a face to the uniform,” Mattis said. “They’re all real people.”
And that is the most important aspect of the outreach. To create a level of comfort and understanding among the public that these real people, their neighbors, are there to help.
The Montour County event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 14 at Washies Playground on Foust Street.
Residents should enjoy the night out and take advantage of the opportunity to meet, mingle and thank the first responders who work, volunteer and fight to make the community better and safer.