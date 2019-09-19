20 YEARS AGO (1999)
Members of the Danville VFW Post No. 298 and its Ladies Auxiliary were pictured in a photo in the local newspaper, preparing to serve roast turkey and all the trimmings for the post’s 100th anniversary dinner held for members and their guests. Pictured were Charles Talton, Claire Ammerman, George Lutz, Melva Gaertner, Brent Lees, Sarah Brogan, Marlene Dalton, Robert Patterson and Wilma Whapham.
Chris Reilly, 7, of Mahoning Township, participated in Canada’s Wonderland Hockey Tournament in Toronto, Canada. Reilly played left wing in the tournament with the Pocono Pirates.
Pictured in the local news were junior varsity football players, Dale Faust, Frank Passmore, Brian McKenna, Steve Bessler, Jesse Beach, Zach Moser and Nick Lemon participating in the Memorial Walk to raise funds for the William McKenna Memorial Fieldhouse. The article in The Danville News began with “Thanks to the small steps of some 300 people another big step has been taken toward the $150,000 goal to build the William McKenna Memorial Field House.” Walkers raised $14,784.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
A photo of William Leighow, the mayor of Danville, appeared in the local newspaper signing a resolution proclaiming the week as Constitution Week. The United States Constitution was adopted Sept. 17, 1787, ratified on June 21, 1788 and placed in effect on March 4, 1789. Looking on were Mrs. Joseph Morris and Mrs. David Schnaars, Regent Fort McClure Chapter, DAR.
Prizes were awarded to winners of Burger King’s Silver Anniversary Sweepstakes by the manager of the Danville restaurant. Melany Hilkert, Danville, was the winner of a girl’s 10-speed bike. Mary E. Matthews, Danville and Earl G. Foust Danville, were camera recipients. The boy’s 10-speed bike went to Dennis L. Von Blohn, Riverside.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
The Danville Area School’s Intramural League Football Team, coached by Guy A. Long, was pictured in the newspaper while practicing on the Cinder Tip field. Players were Francis Moyer, Hap Hullihan, Mike Barnhart, Bill Bush, Ethan Beaver, Leonard Latchford, Dunc Kishbaugh, Terry Megargael, Jack Curry, Faseld Southern, Terry Gerst, Doyle Yeager, Mac Wagner, Joe Diehl, Steve Wagner and Joe Crumb.
The program was directed by Robert Aurand, assisted by four local teachers as coaches.
David Bush, son of Dr. and Mrs. L. F. Bush of Washingtonville, after completing seven years of Scouting was presented a “Boy Scout’s highest honor, the Eagle rank.” His mother pinned the medal on him while his father looked on.
75 YEARS AGO (1944)
The Geisinger Memorial Hospital received a valuable addition, one to help combat the outbreak of infantile paralysis. It was an electrically heated and motor driven apparatus for preparing the hot packs, a part of their treatment. The hot pack apparatus was purchased for the hospital by the Montour County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis at a cost of $350. It was determined to be an invaluable aid in the effectiveness of the care being given the unfortunate victims of polio hospitalized in the Geisinger Hospital. In addition to the presentation of the hot pack apparatus, the Montour County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis financed a training course in Kenny Treatment Techniques. The same group paid for the services of an extra nurse employed exclusively for the care of polio patients. During this epidemic, the GMH has had as many as four iron lungs in use at one time. Some had to be borrowed from other areas.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
The Frank W. Sidler Post No. 40 American Legion announced that it would hold its charter open past Sept. 27 until Oct. 25, hoping there were still veterans in the county who might enroll before closing the charter. At that time there were 276 members. (The Frank W. Sidler Post 40 closed its charter with 303 members.)
Miss Boone Eckman of Roaring Creek was elected as a delegate to the state convention to be held in Harrisburg. The Frank W. Sidler Post had among its membership two war nurses, Miss Eckman and Mrs. Minnie Wintersteen.
I began this past week attending the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius celebration of their 100 years in Danville. Every moment of the event was meaningful to me; beginning with arrival at the entrance lobby of the stately building; meeting and greeting old and new acquaintances. Upon entering into the magnificent basilica and absorbing all the beautiful surroundings along with awe-inspiring music gave you a feeling of comfort and joy.
Sister Michael Ann Orlik, general superior of the order, in her welcome, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to make these grounds the home of the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius and to all of Danville for its support through the years.
The Eucharistic Liturgy with Most Reverend Bishop Ronald W. Gainer, as principal celebrant included priests from many areas. They included two, the Rev. James Lease and the Rev. William Weary, who had served as pastors at St. Joseph’s Church in Danville; the Rev.Timothy Marcoe, the present pastor, and another priest born and raised in Danville, the Rev. Father Al Sceski, pastor of St. Joan of Arc Church in Hershey.
I was fortunate to have spent four years of my life as a student with the Sisters of Ss. Cyril and Methodius, at what was then the Slovak Girls Academy, for which I am ever grateful.
I had an opportunity to visit and talk with many others who also felt the same about this special event at the luncheon concluding the day.
Another enjoyment this week has been watching the PBS Ken Burns documentary of Country Music. Four episodes were scheduled for this week and four next week. It is not only the story of country musicians but the state of the world as it moves on to each segment. I never cease to be amazed at the depth of Ken Burns’ presentations of historical films about specified subjects. I do not spend much time watching television; except for Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, but I am glued to the TV for the Journey of Country Music.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column appears every week in The Danville News.