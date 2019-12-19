I write this information with respect as I am always in awe of the stories of the dedication of those serving our country, past and present. These are just two of the heartbreaking Christmas stories of those facing unimaginable danger for all to live in the "Land of the Free."
Revolutionary War Dec. 25-26, 1776
George Washington, with his troops fighting despair and a low morale after several months of defeats, decided that a quick victory of a Hessian garrison with roughly 1,400 soldiers located in their winter quarters around Trenton, New Jersey would boost the sagging morale and encourage more men to join the rank of the Continentals.
Washington decided to cross the Delaware River on Christmas Eve 1776. After 4 hours of marching through the snow they reached the site of the crossing. Temperatures ranged between 29 and 33 degrees. The troops were pulling 18 cannons, horses and ammunition.
Upon reaching the Delaware River, all types of boats were gathered for the crossing. Jacob Gearhart, who moved to Riverside after the Revolutionary War, was among those collecting boats. His assignment was to guard them on the New Jersey bank with an order to destroy them if the Continentals did not return, keeping the enemy from reaching Pennsylvania by the river.
The crossing was horrendous; the river had some ice on it, the drizzling rain turned into a driving storm. The troops reached Trenton just before dawn; the Hessian army was a little groggy after an evening of festivities. Nearly 1,000 were captured. Washington’s challenge to the troops was, “Victory or defeat.”
The Battle of Trenton reinvigorated the American Revolution.
Future president of the United States James Monroe crossed with the Continental Army and was wounded at the Battle of Trenton.
Christmas 1777, Washington and his troops, 11,000, spent Christmas in heavy snow that continued for three days, freezing, starving and barely clothed, 1/3 had no shoes, many used straw for blankets, at Valley Forge with British forces in close proximity. Christmas Day, the Continental Army left their tattered tents, to receive a holiday dinner of burnt mutton and watery grog. Washington was concerned that the army, in dismal condition, would starve, dissolve or disperse.
The entire history of George Washington’s troops at Valley Forge provides an interesting look at that time period.
World War II
On Dec. 16, 1944, after the Allied forces' successful D-Day, it seemed as if the second World War was all but over. Then on Dec. 16, German forces surprised American soldiers in the densely forested Ardennes Region of Belgium, Luxembourg and France with a massive offensive also known as the "Battle of the Bulge," or the "Ardennes Counter Offensive." Germany pushed through an Allied line, creating a bulge in the Allied defensive lines. The third deadliest campaign in American history, which lasted until Jan. 25, 1945, was the largest on the European Western Front during WWII. It also meant thousands of soldiers spent Christmas 1944 in temperatures that hovered around zero in knee deep snow and with limited rations for Christmas dinner.
On the home front, their families spent a nervous holiday season waiting for word of their loved ones.
Gen. George Patton’s prayer distributed to every American soldier in the battle asked the heaven for good weather and to each officer and soldier in the 3rd U.S. Army, “I wish a Merry Christmas. I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty and skill in battle. We march in our might to complete the victory. May God’s blessing rest upon each of you on this Christmas day.”
The Battle of the Bulge was Hitler’s last major offensive along the Western front. Within a month, Allied forces pushed the Germans back and closed the bulge. The battle was called “the greatest American battle of the war by Winston Churchill and it crushed Germany’s hope for ultimate success in the war."
“The courage and fortitude of all American soldiers was tested against great adversity. Nevertheless, the quality of his response ultimately meant the victory of freedom over tyranny.”
In World War II there wasn’t a truce similar to the one that occurred on Christmas Eve 1914 in World War I, when both sides laid down their arms and met in "No Man’s land" to play games, exchange gifts, food and stories.
In the Battle of the Bulge, while Americans fought for their lives against a massive German onslaught, there are a few stories of human decency on Christmas Eve.
Here is one veteran’s story: “On the outskirts of Bastogne we found a farmhouse, inside was a man, a woman and a little boy and girl. The wife gave us some soup and bread. We stayed there all night. The war was going on fiercely outside. It was Christmas Eve and we sang Christmas songs with the Belgian family; Jingle Bells and Silent Night, the words were different but the music was the same.”
While writing this column about Christmas Eve, I began reminiscing about my Christmas in 1944. My parents and I, an only child, lived in one of the row houses, no, homes, on North Mill Street. We, like most people in Danville, strolled many evenings on the days before Christmas in Mill Street’s business section, stopping to enjoy the many gift ideas in the local store windows. A few of those stores were: Murray’s Dept. Store, with Santa in the window, Woolworth, Grant’s, J.J. Newberry’s, Welliver’s, Cole’s and Otto’s. Also candy store windows to delight, Courogen’s, Capitol Confectionery, and Jacobs, the place to buy clear candy toys of every design. The window that kept my attention on each trip was Welliver’s. Placed in the front of the window was a beautiful doll buggy with a just perfect doll, covered with a lovely blanket, staring at me. I became fixated at that window on each trip. I am not sure if I wrote a letter to Santa, but after running down the stair steps on Christmas morning and entering the room with the beautiful tree, as my dad loved Christmas, the tree and village display always made me stop a second to absorb before looking to see what Santa left for me. It was right in front of the tree, the buggy and doll that I often dreamt would be right in that spot on Christmas morning.
Also, as always a book and cutout folders. My favorite was Betty Grable.
After the excitement, I would run next door to see what Santa brought for my cousins Genie and Katie. I remember that Genie got an erector set that kept us busy for many months. Then, off to Emma Jean James, (Jordan) two doors away, a friend for all those years. We would then run across the street, walk up the steps alongside McWilliams Grocery Store to the above Garman house to see what Santa left for Carl. The three of us were the same age. I loved visiting their house at Christmas as Carl had a model train set that was displayed on the dining room table.
After checking my friends’ gifts from Santa, we would go to my grandmother’s (on my mother’s side of the family) house to prepare the dinner table and wait for many family members from different areas to arrive. There were five that were absent again as in the past few years.
My uncles, serving in WWII, as always were remembered in the prayer before dinner. Our prayers were answered — all five came home safely to Danville, some with Purple Hearts.
'Tis the season to wish one another joy and love and peace.
Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah
-Sis Hause
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her columns appear every week in The Danville News.