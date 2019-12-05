December was originally the tenth and the last month of the year of the old Roman calendar that began in March. Its name came from the Latin word decem, meaning ten. The winter period was not assigned months. It originally consisted of 30 days but its length was shortened to 29 days when the month of January and February were added around 700 BCE. Two days were added to December in the Julian calendar giving it 31 days. In the Northern Hemisphere the winter solstice brings on a cold, dark and snowy season. The first day of the winter solstice in 2019, for the first time in four years, will be on Dec. 22; the shortest day, and longest and darkest night of the year.
The first year Christmas was celebrated on Dec. 25 was in 336, during the time of the Roman Emperor Constantine, first Christian Roman Emperor.
St. Nicholas Day is observed on Dec. 6, celebrating the 3rd century saint who sold all of his possessions and gave the money to the poor. He was raised throughout to be a devout Christian and devoted his whole life to serving the sick and suffering. There are several legendary stories concerning St. Nicholas which many believe led to the modern-day Santa Claus.
Children would leave their shoes outside on the eve of Dec. 6 in the hopes to find small gifts in the morning. The spirit of St. Nick is focused on giving over receiving, remembering those less fortunate.
"In December ring. Every day the chimes; Loud the gleemen sing in the streets their merry rhymes. Let us by the fire. Ever higher. Sing them till the night expire!"
— Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Danville has evidently always been an interesting place to live. I am always amazed when reading the early newspapers of the ingenuity and love of life always displayed in “Our Town.”
12/5/1845
A meeting of citizens was held at the Danville Court House for the purpose of organizing an association for the “Diffusion of Useful Knowledge.” Eli Trego was elected president.
12/15/1850
Of all the diversities going on in Danville, ice skating seemed to take the lead. The canal was well covered with ice and alive with men and boys indulging in the interesting and active exercise of skating.
12/15/1904
Teams and vehicles were now crossing the river on the ice. The mail was brought over in a wagon and pedestrians were using a footpath. The banks down to the river were covered with ashes to prevent slipping.
12/10/1906
The moonlight schedule for the electric light plant was adopted by borough council members. It was to be in force six months of the year only when the trees were not in leaves. The plant would be shut down only when the moon was large enough to cast a brilliant light and the sky was clear.
December 1911
About 80 hoboes slept in jail during the month of December.
12/10/1913
The following proclamation was made by Chief Burgess A. C. Amesbury: “To whom, it may concern, official notice is given that henceforth no kind of dancing will be permitted in the borough of Danville other than what is known as ‘straight dancing.’ It is understood that tango dancing, the bunny hug, turkey trot or any other dancing that invited criticism is forbidden. In all instances where the debarred dances are permitted the license on the building in which they are held will be revoked.”
12/21/1924
Danville’s new bus line got off to a good start just a few hours after the trolley of the Danville and Sunbury Transit Company made its final trip in cessation of the company’s operations in this town. H.G. Wagner was the owner of the new bus route.
12/19/1939
Christmas carols and yuletide music were broadcast from the Friendship Fire Company amplifier which was attached to the tower on the engine house. (Friendship Fire Company was then located on the corner of Ferry Street and Friendship Alley.)
12/19/1944
The continental Hose Company held its first Christmas party for the youngsters of Danville. Santa Claus was present to give each child candy, oranges and nuts. (The Continental Fire Company was then located on North Mill Street between Center and Spruce streets.)
12/14/1954
“The finest football team and the greatest group of young men that I have ever had the opportunity to coach,” were the words of Ken Bills at the community banquet honoring Danville’s 1954 undefeated football team, rated as one of the greatest in local school history. Area residents attending had the opportunity to hear Coach Charles A. ‘Rip’ Engles, Penn State’s coach, as guest speaker.
12/12/1984
More than 50 people jammed Danville Council chambers with most opposed to the ban on outside burning, but council, after listening patiently to the arguments, had the last say and adopted the ban on a 6-2 vote.
12/28/1989
The Danville Ironmen Basketball team won over the Shikellamy Braves, 61- 58, in overtime at the Holiday River Tournament. For the third straight year the banner hung in the Danville High School gymnasium.
December 1992
The free Bicentennial Christmas Party and Open House held on Dec. 4 at the Masonic Temple turned out to be an evening reminiscent of “Old Danville.” There were Christmas carols and good food inside, beautiful snow outside and wonderful entertainment presented by Vaughn at the Organ, Betts Geiger, and Suzanne Walzer with her guitar. A Christmas tree ornament contest was held with all the ornaments donated to the Montgomery House Museum.
The Community Singer Christmas Concert, under the direction of John Garcia held at the Trinity Lutheran Church, was a beautiful addition to a strong lineup of bicentennial events held during 1992 to celebrate Danville’s 200th birthday.
"Let it Snow" was a song written by lyricist Sammy Cahn and the Broadway songwriter Jule Styne in 1945. It was first recorded in 1945 by Vaughn Monroe and became a popular hit in January 1946, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Best Sellers. Woody Herman’s competing recording, featuring him on vocals and a trumpet solo by Sonny Berman, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard chart and Connee Boswell reached No. 9 with her version. This favorite winter song still continues to be recorded by well-known artists.
"Oh the weather outside is frightful. But the fire is so delightful. And since we’ve no place to go, Let it Snow! Let it Snow Let it Snow. It doesn’t show signs of stopping. And I’ve bought some corn for popping. Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!"
