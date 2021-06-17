“At midnight, in the month of June, I stand beneath the mystic moon.”
— Edgar Allan Poe
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
June 19, 1885, The French gift to the United States, “The Statue of Liberty,” arrived in New York City aboard the French Ship Isere. (The Statue of Liberty will celebrate Independence Day with her little sister — One hundred and thirty-five years after gifting the original Lady Liberty, France is sending a second smaller Statue of Liberty to America for July 4 festivities. —Sis)
June 18, 1948, Columbia Records publicly unveiled its new long-playing phonograph record, the 33 1/3, in New York City.
June 26, 1945, The United Nations Charter was signed in San Francisco by 50 nations. The charter was ratified on Oct. 24, 1945.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Additional information from Bill Bowman article mentioned in last week’s column; “The end of an athlete’s scholastic career doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the athletic career. A number of seniors will continue both their academic and athletic careers at the next level, including Scott Mertz, who will play both football and wrestle at Wilkes.”
Soccer stars Greg Haladay and All-Stater Ryan Strange would play at Wilkes; football player Mike Humphries would play at King’s while football player Matt Gerst would play at Bloomsburg; and Scott Koser planned to wrestle at the Coast Guard Academy.
Crystal Jantzi planned to play soccer at Bucknell; Kyle Sanders planned to run track and field at Susquehanna while Jason Comrey planned to run track and field at Cornell; Deidre Rodeheaver planned to swim for Duquesne; and Kelly Deitrick planned to play softball for Lock Haven.
The following athletes planned to continue their scholastic career at these colleges: Mark Miller (Notre Dame); Meena Bhatia (George Washington); Tyler Hennessy (Virginia Tech); Nick Lemon (Villanova); Brent Heintzelman and Nevin Hackenberg (Pittsburgh); Brian Conroy, Adam Hampton and Jesse Anderson (Penn State); Nina Bastian (Maryland); Hanna Martinson (James Madison); Liz Graham (St. Joe’s); Julie Kaelly (Franklin and Marshal); and Jeremy Fritz planned to enter the military.
Danville’s Jeremy Graham claimed the top spot in his division of the North Central Pennsylvania Golf Association (NCPGA) Junior Tour with a 3-under par 68, at Turbot Hills Golf Club.
Graham won the 16 to 18 year-old advanced division of the tournament; shot an outstanding 33 on the front nine and on the back shot a 35.
This was the first event of the year for the eight-tournament NCPGA Junior Tour. The next tournament was scheduled for June 25 at the Shade Mountain Golf Club in Middleburg.
Eighth-graders Taylor Anderson, 13, Katie Decker, 14, and Sarah Lindenberger, 14, enjoyed the sunshine and some Chinese food on the steps of the Civil War Monument in Memorial Park after their last day at the Danville Middle School. Students said lunch at the memorial was becoming a tradition at the middle school.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
“Of the 70 resident doctors at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, former Ironmen 1969-70 basketball captain and scholastic round-ball All-American Victor Marks Jr. finished his training as the number one student.
“Marks planned to move on to Chappel Hill for two years of intensive study in his specialty, dermatology at the University of North Carolina.”
The Rotary student for the month of June was Mark Woodruff, a Danville High School senior. Mark planned on becoming a dairy farmer after graduation. He served as president of FFA (Danville Chapter), 4-H president and was active in the Mayberry Dairylea Co-op Young Cooperatives.
Bill Admire, a Danville High School graduate, earned his first varsity letter for the Susquehanna University track team. The freshman long jumper set a new school standard with a length of 22’8,” which passed the existing record by six inches.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)The Washies Playground Committee announced that its 1961 program was officially opened and would remain open until the end of August.
A brief flag-raising ceremony was held by youngsters at the playground. The flag, donated by Mrs. Mary Waller, was used during a military service for her husband, the late Leonard Waller, a World War I veteran.
A moment of silence was observed for the late Gus Kooher, known as the father of the popular Second Ward playsite. A cordial invitation was extended by the Washington Fire and Hose Company to all to visit and use the facilities of the playground.
“The MA-HO-TOW,” the Mahoning Township School Playground was ready to officially open for the 1961 season. The recreational site would be in operation for eight weeks from June to August. Donald A. Vannan, the supervisor of the playground, had 11 years of playground experience as the former head counselor at Camp Susquehanna, a private boys’ camp in northern Pa.
Plans were being formulated to obtain one or more Double D Riding Stable ponies for free rides on Opening Day.
Parents Night was planned for June 20 at Sunnybrook Park. The main feature would be the swimming pool facilities. Swimming was just $1 for the entire family.
Swimming classes, free of charge, for beginners of all ages began on the 19.
Despite the cool weather, more than 75 youngsters participated in games and various other playground activities. The highlight of those activities was a scavenger hunt and a peanut scramble. Other activities included a stilt contest and games such as Guess Who, Number Toss, Red Rover. When the rain came, story-telling and fun games under the pavilion ended an enjoyable day.
On Friday night, playground officials showed highlight films of the 1960 Philadelphia Eagles football games; the main feature, the championship game between the Eagles and the Green Bay Packers, in color and sound. The public was invited.
Airman Thomas J. Payne, a Danville graduate, completed his initial course of Air Force basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.
He qualified for specialized training on an aptitude test at enlistment to attend the technical training course for communications center specialist at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.
John Genoa was pictured in the local newspaper receiving a check to cover his expenses at the PSU High School Journalism Institute by L. W. Stauffer, News Publisher. Genoa was presented with the annual news award, given to a young person displaying interest in high school journalism.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Attorney George O. Wagner, who served as a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy, entertained the members of the Danville Rotary Club with many “amusing and graphic experiences” gained while serving as a member of the Naval Intelligence Service.
He recited incidents during his service in the San Francisco area where his staff was assigned to gather information about Japan and Japanese-occupied countries. He also cited incidents during his assignment to the Panama Canal Zone, where Naval Intelligence played a big part in the successful war against enemy submarines. The talk was vastly interesting and greatly enjoyed.
C. D. Jenkins, Victor Vincent Jr. and Dan Himmen were appointed auditors by President Clyde Shannon. Thirty-eight members attended the meeting.
The initial practice of a newly formed Danville Concert Band for adult players was held in the Danville Armory with John P. Farrow Jr. directing.
The band was formed for the purpose of presenting concerts and providing patrons with the best-loved music adapted for concert band interpretation.
While in its infancy, the band had great expectations of expansion. There were many adult players who wanted to affiliate with a music organization. The band provided them with an outlet for their talents. The band planned to make its music available for the public benefit.
(The article did not include a name for the band.)
I would need the entire newspaper to include all the great scholastic, athletic and social events for youngsters throughout these years. The sports season in 2001 was amazing. The playground events brought back great memories, of the jungle gym, sandbox contests; children singing songs such as “Farmer in the Dell,” during music time. Games at the playground: checkers, jumping rope, marbles, Hop Scotch, very seldom seen today; seeing who could fly the highest on the swings at the 2 playgrounds in Danville along with Sunnybrook and Kipps Run.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.