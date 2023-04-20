The idea for the Danville Community Park was launched by Danville Middle School Band Director Thomas Hiravi about six months ago, when he went in front of the school board with the idea, pleading “Please let us try this.”
The park’s early growth is an example of how a good idea with good intentions can spark people to action.
More than 100 community volunteers of all ages, with shovels, rakes, wheelbarrows and a willingness to do whatever work was necessary, came out to the park Saturday to help plant trees.
“We had 50 trees in the ground and watered, 10 educational signs installed, and a 20-plot community garden in place” in three hours, Hiravi said. “I am so thankful to our school and community for their outpouring of support.
“I came across a quote by author Margaret Wheatley that stuck with me through the morning as I watched our volunteers work: ‘There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.’”
The community supporters that showed up for Saturday’s planting project wasn’t the only boost for the park last week. The weekend event followed news that the Degenstein Foundation of Sunbury was granting the project $100,000 — $75,000 to construct a pavilion and $25,000 to use for matching funds to help build sponsorships from other organizations in the area.
The first phase of the project is fully funded, Hiravi said, and the award pushed the project’s second phase to about one-third funded.
Phase two, with a financial target of $282,000, includes the 20-foot by 44-foot pavilion, picnic tables, ball games for kids, such as GaGa Ball and Tetherball, and a walking path.
Superintendent Molly Nied looks at the gift, pavilion and park as more than something for the school district or middle school.
“This pavilion will serve the middle school students and the community of Danville well,” Nied said. “I am excited for all of the outdoor education and social gathering that will take place because of their kind donation.”
“The community has rallied in a way that I hoped for but wasn’t necessarily anticipating,” Hiravi said. “Then to have some buy-in by an organization like the Degenstein Foundation shows how much potential our project has.”
The park’s development team includes the Danville Business Alliance, the Montour Area Recreation Commission, the Danville Area Community Center and a 25-member board of individuals with different businesses and organizations in the Danville community.
Despite the connections already in place, new partnerships will be formed as the team works to find sponsors to match the $25,000 grant.
Starting those conversations will also enlighten more people about the project and likely help strengthen the corps of volunteers.