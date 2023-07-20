Editor’s note: Sis Hause was unable to write a column this week and asked fellow historian and Montour County Historical Society president, Lynn Reichen to provide a history column.
There are so many things to see at the Montour County Historical Society museums.
These museums are part of our heritage and history. The society started with the Montgomery House, then the Mooresburg Schoolhouse and then the Boyd House.
Even from the street you can see what the volunteers have done, an iron fence surrounds the Montour House, new roofs on each building, painting, and organizing our accessions. A genealogy room is our newest room, helping Montour County families learn about their ancestors.
The society is always looking for members, volunteers and funding. Our society is one of only a few that does not receive funding from the state. We depend on grants and your generosity to help us pay our bills, so we can stay open and help you learn how our ancestors and families lived in Montour County.
Yearly membership is $20/person, $30/family (under 1 roof) and 1 individual lifetime membership is $300. Memberships can be sent to Membership Chair, PO Box 8, Danville, PA 17821. Donations may be sent to Treasurer, same address. If you have questions, call 570-271-0830, leave a message, we will get back to you.
Here is a little history on each of our museums:
Montgomery House
The stone house built by William Montgomery in the late 18th century stands on the corner of Bloom and Mill streets. Montgomery purchased 180 acres of land on Mahoning Creek on the north side of the East branch of the Susquehanna River in 1774. He built a log home on the land of the present stone house.
He and his family had been there a short time when there was an uprising in the Wyoming Valley. Montgomery decided to move his family to Fort Augusta (Sunbury — then Shamokin) for safety. They returned to their home in the summer of 1779. It was then being called Mahoning Settlement or Montgomery’s Landing.
In time, the present stone building was added to the original log home. He later built a saw mill, grist mill and woolen mill. He was an officer in the American War of Independence. He served in many public positions in his new homeland.
William’s son, Daniel, supported by his father, opened a trading post on the corner of Mill and E. Market streets. They referred to the area as “Dan’s town” which eventually became Danville. Daniel, as his father, served the area in many capacities; both father and son generously donated land for public buildings in the town.
William, in a July 4 address in 1800, said that the hills surrounding the area were full of iron and predicted that those attending the event would live to see “great iron factories employing large numbers of workmen and yielding much wealth to the community.” He was right. Montgomery passed away in 1816. His son, Alexander, who was born in the house, died there in 1848. Alexander had sold his land to owners of the emerging iron works.
Montgomery descendants lived in the home until 1939 when the home was put on the market. Since the home stood on an extremely valuable piece of real estate, residents were concerned that it would be demolished for commercial use. The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks purchased the property and deeded it over to the Montour County commissioners who turned the home over to the newly formed Montour County Historical Society (MCHS) for a historical shrine.
Local residents, proud of their heritage, began donating their prized memorabilia and historical artifacts for display in the Montgomery House Museum. Their generosity has continued to this day. The older part of the house is set up in the time the Montgomery family may have lived there. There were items found in the basement and attic of the house and items donated from descendants of the Montgomery family that adorn the house. Another interesting display is the arrowheads that were found in the surrounding fields, streams and river.
There are exhibits for all interests whether it is musical instruments, toys, clocks or early photos and a display of Ack Pottery made in Mooresburg. The MCHS has assembled clothing and accessories that highlight the fashions from the 19th and 20th centuries. There is also a library with historical documents, including correspondence from Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Jackson. Recently a room was dedicated to Mrs. Abigail Geisinger containing some of her personal belongings. The Montgomery House Museum, home of the MCHS, houses a wealth of relics that relate to the history of the area.
Boyd House
The Boyd House, located at 19 Bloom St. in Danville was purchased in 2010 to expand the society’s exhibition and storage spaces, and hopefully to provide meeting facilities for presentations and community events. The home was built in the early 1880s by Daniel Montgomery Boyd, grandson of Daniel Montgomery. The family was in residence until 1920 when it was purchased by the Danville Elks #754 in 1923.
Over the years the Elks added a two-story structure and further renovations took place in 1950 and 1960. In 1999, the Elks built and relocated to a new modern building on Route 11 which left the Boyd House empty for the first time since Boyd built his home.
The building has had several owners but needed some attention to bring it back to its glory. It took a lot of hard work to get the museum ready for visitors and in 2017 the museum opened. The first floor of the Boyd House Museum has 3 different rooms of collections. The Victorian Room’s piano is a magnificent piece of furniture that can still be played by our volunteers. The floor-to-ceiling mirror once hung in the home of Thomas Beaver. The Military Room holds one of the best collections of military items from wars and conflicts.
The collection of Col. Charles Eckman, a Montour County resident who fought heroically in the Civil War, is one of the many special collections in the Boyd House. Uniforms, items and photographs of local soldiers who served in different battles, given by their families, are certainly a sight to see. In the Business and Industry Room you will find Beaver Stoves, made in Danville. A business backdrop curtain from the Opera House stage that stood on Mill Street until 1937 is on display in this room. Items from our iron history including iron mills, industries and businesses throughout Montour County can be found here. Photographs of different buildings and stores hang beside old maps you will enjoy studying.
Mooresburg One-Room Schoolhouse
The Mooresburg One-Room Schoolhouse stands as the only remaining one-room school building in Montour County still set up just waiting for the students to return. Records tell us that more than 90 such schools existed in this county. For a lot of the students, these schools often provided the only source of book learning a child received.
The old one-room school was erected in 1875 and was rebuilt in 1891. The Valley Township School closed in 1964, the last of these schools in Montour County. The vast majority of one-room schools in the United States are no longer used as schools and have either been torn down or converted for other purposes. Soon after the Mooresburg School closed it was taken over by the MCHS and is now the Mooresburg One-Room Schoolhouse Museum.
The museum houses some of the original furniture, school books and the still operable school bell. Many items were donated by the Danville Area School District. The old room heater, a Beaver Furnace manufactured by the Danville Stove and Manufacturing Company still sits in the corner.
I encourage you to visit the museums. There is a $10 fee for non-members. Children under age 18 can MCHS members can enter for free. The Montgomery House and Boyd House Museums are open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays until October. The Schoolhouse is open on 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6. Entry fee is $5. Don’t miss these jewels of Montour County.
Lynn Reichen is a Danville historian and Montour County Historical Society president.