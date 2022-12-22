It’s the time of year when charitable organizations throughout the region are distributing free gifts and meals to those people and families struggling to make ends meet.
The programs are a godsend for the families, fueled by blood, sweat and tears from volunteers and generous donations of gifts, goods and money by citizens, businesses and other organizations.
The Holiday Toy Shop for Families at Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital is among them and among the more unique.
Some parents end up having to stay miles away from home for weeks while a child receives life-saving treatment or recovers from a medical emergency. That situation is bad enough any time of year, but it is especially heartbreaking around the holidays.
While parents spend time with their ailing child, the last thing on their minds is Christmas shopping and decorations. But, in the same breath, the desire to have a holiday experience that is as normal and joyful as possible can add to the stress of already stressful moments.
“Everybody here is good in taking care of her and it will be close if we get home for Christmas,” said Stephanie Watts of McAllisterville, about her 12-year-old daughter, Ruby Jewell, who had just undergone a biopsy.
Fighting back tears while talking about the toy shop, Watts said, “Something like this is unbelievable. It’s just great. With the time crunch, you feel like you have time and then you don’t. This is amazing.”
The toy shop’s stock — piled up in a conference room at the hospital — is donated throughout the year by individuals and businesses.
Rose Lauck, a certified child life specialist, said the program serves at least 20 parents a day.
Gifts are divided up by age group, from babies to teens, and range from books to stuffed animals, to board games and Legos.
“The looks on the faces of the parents when we bring them in here, it’s great to see them light up. I love it. It makes it all worth it,” Lauck said.
Anyone interested in donating to the children’s hospital’s endeavor should seek out the donation guidelines — all toys must be in their original packaging, items cannot include religious or R-rated content, etc. — at geisinger.org and call the health system’s child life services department at 570-271-5661.