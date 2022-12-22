Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 2 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will primarily impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow combined with the increasing wind, sharply falling temperatures and initially wet roads may lead to a flash freeze and extremely dangerous travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&