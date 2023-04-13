A decrease in average weekly pay for travel nurses — down 10% in March from the previous month — hurts that group’s bank accounts but is a good sign for the global community on a couple fronts.
The global COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) continues to wane. Deaths and new infections continue to drop in the region, state and nation.
In December 2021, Pennsylvania averaged 17,777 new infections and 119 COVID-19 deaths per day. In the last four weeks, the averages are 180 new infections and three deaths per day.
So the need for extra staffing — due to in-house infections, over occupied facilities and extra clinics — also continues to wane. Traveling nurses’ pay went from $1,896 before the pandemic in January 2020 to $3,782 in December 2021.
The national average traveling nurse pay nationwide in March was $2,590. In Pennsylvania, it was $2,466, down from $2,741 in February, marking the steepest decline in the U.S. — nearly double the next closest state, New Mexico.
Cities and communities, businesses and organizations, families and individuals have run through a gauntlet for three years — everything ranging from death and serious illness to workplace shutdowns, social distancing measures and empty toilet paper aisles at grocery stores.
Any unexpected death is a tragedy and people suffering from lingering symptoms or those who endured and survived ECMO treatments will not soon forget the pandemic. There are long-term impacts, like school closures’ effects on students and workplace shutdowns’ effects on the economy, that will take years to sort out.
A global event like this, however, can lead to some positive changes.
Businesses and organizations had to encourage the use of sick days, hand hygiene, social distancing and mask-wearing, none of which is likely to go away.
Others were forced to find new ways to conduct business. Video meetings and video church services are also here to stay.
Health care workers of all specialties faced significant hurdles well beyond nursing shortages, but those shortages provide a good example of the kinds of meaningful changes happening in that field.
Geisinger, realizing the spiking cost of traveling nurses, made a shift mid-pandemic. It created its own internal travel staff of 240 nurses that moved among its 10 hospitals.
Geisinger went from using upward of 650 travel nurses per month to about 350.
The health care system also has increased its reliance on automated technology to complete some nursing tasks, like auditing, and is using virtual nurse visits for admission and discharge.
Those measures seem like common sense in hindsight and likely would have been implemented eventually.
Pandemic challenges just accelerated the process that now lets Geisinger nurses — whether internal, internal travel or from a nursing service — spend more time caring for patients.