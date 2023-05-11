A month ago, 82 environmental protectors in Danville or with strong ties to Danville’s beauty picked up 1,700 pounds of trash at eight locations.
The amount of trash was less than the previous year, and that is music to the ears of Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission, which coordinated the efforts in Montour County.
“The interesting thing is, this year we ended up with less trash than previous years,” Stoudt said. “Now, we can regularly keep up with trash and we are really pleased to be pulling less out each year because we cleaned so aggressively in previous years.”
The Montour County volunteers were just a small part of a region-wide effort that saw the removal of 29,000 pounds of trash — volunteers also were out in force in Lewisburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Sunbury, Watsontown and other communities.
It’s a remarkable and admirable effort coordinated by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership.
“The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership created the Susquehanna Greenway Cleanup Week as a means of gathering communities and volunteers together to positively give back to the Susquehanna River and Susquehanna Greenway,” SGP Executive Director Corey Ellison said in a press release. “In just two years, we have seen the number of cleanups triple and spread across the state. We are thrilled with the response of this year’s event and thank the partners, River Town Teams, and the many volunteers for their hard work.”
Volunteers in the region have reason to be proud. In Danville, Lewisburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Sunbury and Watsontown, a combined 11,281 pounds of litter was removed from the natural beauty of the area.
The effort by Stoudt and his Montour County crew is a good example of the region’s work.
Stoudt’s volunteers included an array of people, he said.
“This is the fifth or sixth year that we’ve done a cleanup event. We have a good group of volunteers,” Stoudt said. “We get volunteers from Green Thumb Industries, Strong Industries, kids from the Danville Area School District and numerous other volunteers.”
Those crews swept through Hess Recreation Area, Hopewell Park/Danville Borough Farm Trail System, Riverside Borough River Access, Montgomery Park River Access, North Branch Canal Trail Trailhead/River Access, North Branch Canal Trail, Montour Preserve and Washingtonville Borough.
The crew at Hopewell Park had a lot of members (and friends of) the Central Susquehanna Hammers cycling team. Hopewell is the home trail for the team in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League.
“Our head coaches met and instilled in our team that trails are not something that you just ride on, but something that you take care of,” said Hammers coach Connie Scheunemann. “We had the kids come out and help. We do this a number of times during the year.”
Aiding the environment is the primary objective, but there are other benefits for the team, Scheunemann said.
“It gives them some perspective with races and events that you don’t just show up and miraculously have trails,” she said. “They get out there with their friends and they will be out in the rain or whatever, but it’s an enjoyable experience for them.”
Beneficial, meaningful and enjoyable. That’s a winning formula for any effort.