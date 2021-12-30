As we step into 2022, it’s time to look back on the highs, lows and what lessons can be learned from 2021.
A year ago at this time, the disappointment of no holiday celebrations — or at least muted celebrations — was being balanced by the rollout of vaccines that offered the hope for a return to a kind of normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mask mandates were lifted as more people began to receive a vaccine that helped drop new infections in Pennsylvania from 8,000-10,000 per day in December to 100-400 per day in June and July. In Montour County, there were two new infections in June and July combined.
It didn’t take long for the cases to begin to climb again. Along with those cases, deaths and hospitalizations also climbed.
The hope we felt at the end of 2020 took even more hits in September, October and November as the state recorded three of the 10 most deadly months of the now 22-month pandemic that has claimed more than 5 million lives worldwide, more than 800,000 in America and 800 in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
In November, according to research by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID-19 was the third-highest cause of death in the U.S., behind only heart disease and cancer.
In Pennsylvania, December 2021 is now the second-most infectious and fourth-deadliest month of a pandemic that seemed close to being over five months earlier.
A couple of months ago, officials at hospitals in the region — Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital — began reporting on the vaccination status of their hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Unsurprisingly, the hospitalized, those receiving critical care in intensive care units and those needing ventilators to stay alive were and remain largely unvaccinated.
What have we learned in 2021?
1. The vaccine does not promise 100 percent immunity from the disease, but it has proven to help prevent infection and, more importantly, lessen the severity of symptoms of a disease that isn’t likely to go away any time soon.
2. The selfish acts of some who refuse a vaccine deemed safe by our country officials and the global medical and scientific communities and who refuse to wear masks have allowed COVID-19 to cast a dark shadow — and cause celebration cancellations — over another holiday season.
We hope citizens — and elected officials who will be taking over as our state and local school and government leaders in January — will throw out predetermined notions about the severity of the pandemic or the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine in 2022. We hope they heed the recommendations of the consensus of genuine medical professionals who have sworn to dedicate their lives’ work to caring for others.
Doing so likely would put us on a path toward normalcy and keep us from having to look back on another year of needless deaths and lost hope.