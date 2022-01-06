It’s the difference between license and license. You may have a license but it doesn’t give you license.
Mid-December we drove to Fort Collins and back. It was an adventure. We celebrated time with our kids and grandkids. We proved we aren’t dead yet. We drove 1,628 miles westward, 1,731.3 eastward. Driving was fun, although we didn’t have fun with every driver we encountered. I’m from Jersey. I drive defensively and offensively. The day after I earned my driver’s permit, Dad road-tested me. “Turn here. Go straight. Turn onto this ramp.” He made me merge onto the Garden State Parkway near Rahway at rush hour. “Get used to it,” he grinned.
For our trip to Fort Collins and back we drove 3,359.3 miles and I made only one dumb mistake, cutting in front of a pick-up truck to pull into our hotel in Springfield, Ohio. I’m a good driver. We encountered too many bad drivers.
What kind of bad drivers? Drivers lurching out to pass, trapping the car ahead of them behind the slow-moving vehicle. Drivers speeding up in work zones to get ahead of you before the lanes converge. Drivers racing in and out of lanes ignoring the speed limit, passing on the right, forcing the car they cut off to brake. Drivers demanding you yield when they merge. Drivers refusing signals. Drivers riding your bumper to push you. Drivers who won’t budge from the left lane. Drivers who speed up when you begin passing them. Drivers texting or speaking on their phone, crossing lanes. Drivers refusing to read the road and anticipate what the traffic demands. Drivers who fail to pull into the left lane for disabled or emergency vehicles. Reckless, boorish drivers who think themselves unbound by the rules of the road.
The devil on my left shoulder snickers — can anything be more delightful than to see two miles ahead the offending driver pulled over and ticketed by a state trooper? The angel on my right shoulder urges me to follow the example of the Christian missionaries who escaped their Haitian captors to preach: “We pray for them to find a better way.”
We want road menaces to find a better way. It’s also fair to expect them to be held accountable for their road rage and reckless driving. Get off the road before you injure innocents! It’s the difference between license and license. You can have a license but it doesn’t give you license. Freedoms require responsibilities.
Now that it’s 2022, what’ll we do with bad drivers? After all, today is Jan. 6, 2022, the anniversary of seditious infamy, when bad drivers threatened a nation and violated the rights of those who want what’s right. Why are they repressing our freedom to arrive at our destination safely?
Hello, Jan. 6, the anniversary of blatant Trumpist political road rage and the malign actions of bad drivers and those who gave them their permits. Who favors bad drivers? Of course you complain about them. What will 2022 demand of us, especially since Trumpism proves that white supremacy isn’t? Right-wing extremists demanding election integrity is like a pimp advocating for monogamy. With a nod to the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the choice before us this 2022 once again is whether we want to live in Bedford Falls or Pottersville. The issue isn’t whether a political party has integrity. Do the party members have any integrity?
I’ve chatted with friends who voted for Trump and have admitted that Trump lost the election legitimately. Jan. 6 was a shameful scheme to usurp the Constitution and install a pathetic, scared, unworthy man who exploits the worst in those who follow him. Why are these friends silent? Where are the decent Republicans? To remain silent is to remain timorously complicit. They’re better than Trumpism. Can we count on those who still regard themselves vestigial Republicans to be patriots and no longer remain mute over Trumpism’s contempt for the rules of the road? We can disagree about policies. This is beyond policy disagreements. Time’s up. Will those with honor reproach calumny, malice, and unscrupulous behavior? Their voice, not mine, can protect America from bad drivers and the wreckage they leave behind in their rearview mirror.
Does anybody find it curious that Jan. 6 also is Epiphany, a Christian observance commemorating when the Wise Men honored Jesus, and, consequently, when what is in our hearts is made manifest? Jan. 6 reveals what and who we truly worship.
The Rev. Robert John Andrews is retired pastor at Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Listen to the church’s Bible primer episodes at grovepres.org/podcast, read more of Andrews’ work at robertjohnandrews.com and find his first book, “Nathaniel’s Call,” a Civil War fiction on Amazon.com.