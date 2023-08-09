Every second is crucial when someone is experiencing a heart attack.
Witnessing a patient in cardiac arrest and an ambulance response that took as long as 20 minutes, it didn't take long for Nick Sandri to realize more needed to be done.
Sandri was a Lourdes Regional High School senior at the time. Now, as a 19-year-old, he deserves praise for spearheading the successfully launched Quick Response Service (QRS) in Danville. The service adds a certified fire department vehicle to the first-due response on cardiac arrests and in instances where a first-due ambulance does not respond or the next-due unit is outside of the borough.
“I, myself, would not want my family members waiting that long in a situation like that,” Sandri said. “I thought this would be a good thing to do. It’s public service, which is really all I want to do. I want to help the community.”
Those are refreshing words at a time when volunteerism is waning across the board in the region, state and country.
“After that cardiac arrest, I realized we needed to put something in place where the fire department will be automatically dispatched to a call without EMS having to say ‘we won’t be there in time, can you get the fire department there,’” Sandri said.
In those situations now, thanks to Sandri's efforts, Brush 15 from Friendship Fire Company, will be dispatched.
Sandri started working on the project more than a year ago. As a Coal region native, he was aware Shamokin and Mount Carmel fire departments had QRS units.
“I thought ‘they’re doing this, why can’t we?’” Sandri said. “It could only help. It can’t hurt.”
So, with the help of Chief John Buckenberger and Ken Strausser, Brush 15 was modified to meet state Department of Health (DOH) equipment standards to serve as a QRS unit. QRS personnel also met DOH requirements and will participate in training to maintain their certifications.
Buckenberger announced the QRS during Danville Borough Council's regular meeting on Tuesday, calling it a great asset to the borough.
It has been dispatched twice since going into operation July 24, he said.
Adding a QRS unit feels like a no-brainer for departments with personnel willing to maintain their certifications and the financial wiggle room to outfit an available unit. Some active volunteers in the Danville department likely considered starting one in the past.
Sandri, a now-Lourdes Regional graduate, with public service in his heart and a desire to build up the community, provided the driving force needed to make it a reality.