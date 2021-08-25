The Danville News
DANVILLE — Montour County and Danville area first responders will mark the anniversary of the 9/11 terroristic attacks with a “Patriots Day” march and ceremony on Sept. 11.
County Commissioner Trevor Finn, who also is a Danville firefighter, said participants including firefighters, police, the American Legion honor guard and the Nittany Highland Fife and Drum Band will gather at 2:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse then begin walking at 3 p.m. down Mill Street, along Walnut Street then up Bloom Street to Memorial Park for a ceremony. If it rains, the ceremony will be held inside Grove Presbyterian Church.
Afterward, the firefighters will walk to the Danville bridge and meet the Southside Fire Company firefighters then proceed to Southside’s carnival grounds for a ceremony to honor the company’s late Fire Chief Nick Fowler. The fife and drum band will then escort firefighters to Danville’s four fire stations.