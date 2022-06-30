DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners Tuesday approved an agreement of sale with Community Strategies Group (CSG), of Bloomsburg, to buy the county property at 17 and 21 Woodbine Lane.
The agreement lists the sale price at $855,000, less than the $1.2 million selling price approved in September. The reduction came about because CSG changed funding sources to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, which required an appraisal. That appraisal put the price tag at $855,000, Commissioner Dan Hartman said.
However, the sale of the property at the appraisal price is contingent upon CSG getting the funding in the next year, Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said.
“If they get the grant funding, it will be approved the first year,” Holdren said. The sale price goes up about $25,000 in each of the following years. The agreement indicates CSG must buy the property by the end of 2026, though the buyer could request an extension for a year beyond that.
The property, just over 2 acres, includes two buildings — the former county home and adjacent former Human Services building.
CSG, a nonprofit group formed in 1992, plans to construct a 44-apartment, three-story senior housing building on the property, CSG Executive Director Rich Kisner said in September, when the sale was first announced.
CSG’s lists on its website its goals of “downtown redevelopment, neighborhood revitalization and providing affordable housing for seniors, families and individuals with special needs.”
The county is selling the property and buildings, which previously held county offices, as part of a building realignment in which most of the offices were moved into the former Danville Elementary School on East Front Street in Danville. The county purchased the former school for $750,000 in 2019, then renovated it to use as an annex.
Kisner said seniors 62 and older with an income limit of up to 60 percent of the area median income would be eligible for the housing.
Kisner said that according to preliminary designs, the former county home, or poor farm, building will remain and CSG will convert that into community spaces for the residents to do crafts or puzzles, a kitchen for resident get-togethers and space for support staff. CSG will tear down the newer building.
“It just doesn’t have the character we would like,” he said.
CSG will build the senior housing structure there.
Backing up records
The commissioners also approved a digital imaging agreement with FamilySearch to digitize records from the prothonotary and register and recorder offices to provide an electronic backup of such records as marriage licenses, naturalization records, wills and probates. There is no cost to the county.
FamilySearch, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is copying records around the world to preserve the world’s records, according to the group’s pamphlet Montour County Prothonotary Sue Kauwell presented at the meeting. The non-commercial, non-government entity has worked with more than 10,000 archives, churches and other record custodians in more than 150 countries, according to the pamphlet. It also provides access to billions of historical records online, according to FamilySearch.
Kauwell said she checked with other offices that have used the service. She said the group was awaiting approval from the commissioners on the agreement before setting a date to copy the records. She said the records won’t leave the courthouse.
She said afterward the county had not previously backed up its records due to a lack of manpower and money. County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said some of the register and recorder records are copied onto microfiche, but a special reader is needed to view them.
“These will be electronic,” Brandon said.
Personnel changes
The commissioners approved the hiring of James Patrick Cero as a part-time deputy sheriff at a rate of $14.50 per hour, with an increase to $15 an hour once he is recertified. Cero previously worked in the sheriff’s office. His effective work date was May 24.
Allan Zollars also received the commissioners’ approval as a deputy coroner at a pay rate of $28,000 a year, effective June 20.
The commissioners accepted the resignation of Jennifer Donnelly as a clerk in the Veterans Affairs office, effective June 17.