DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners Tuesday approved an amended solar development ordinance to regulate commercial and residential solar panels.
The revisions follow a July 22 public hearing where language changes regarding location and spacing of the solar arrays were suggested.
The county planning commission and a subcommittee made the changes to the ordinance. The commissioners proposed the ordinance due to a company’s proposal to install a solar panel farm on 1,000 acres in Anthony and Derry townships in Montour County and Madison Township in neighboring Columbia County. Talen Energy, owner of the Montour Steam Electric Station near Washingtonville, and Pattern Energy Group estimate the two companies’ Montour Solar One project will generate more than 125 and possibly up to 175 construction jobs over the 12 months of construction.
Several residents objected at the hearing, saying the solar farm would impede their view or harm the environment. Others defended the solar panel development. Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren has said the county must allow the solar panel installation based on state and local law.
The changes in the amended ordinance include a requirement that on-site utility lines and plumbing be placed underground at solar project sites. It also requires placing the solar panels so that glare does not project onto nearby buildings or roads. The developers of a solar energy facility also must submit a noise management plan to the county.
The 20-page amended ordinance is available from the county.
“This is a very balanced ordinance that protects the rights of neighbors as well as the development of clean energy, including commercial and residential solar development,” Holdren said after Tuesday’s meeting.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said developing the ordinance wasn’t easy.
“We need to protect our residents and to allow for growth,” he said. “I think nobody likes this 100 percent.”
Feeding the hungryThe commissioners also agreed to have SEDA-COG apply for the county’s 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation of $321,380. Of that, $100,869 goes to Danville Borough, which plans to use $83,769 toward curb cut reconstruction and $17,100 for administrative fees to SEDA-COG.
Of the county’s $220,551 allocation, $106,511 is to upgrade the county food pantry distribution center, $75,000 is to improve the food pantry entrance and $39,000 will go toward administrative fees.
In related action, the commissioners signed a proclamation recognizing September as Hunger Action Month to bring attention to food insecurity and help end hunger in local communities.
The proclamation notes that 10.5 percent of Montour County residents are food insecure and one in every eight children don’t know where their next meal is coming from. It also states the county is committed to working with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and its partner agencies in educating about food banks.
Lara DeNune, programs coordinator for the Northern Tier of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, thanked the commissioners and said there are three ways for people to end hunger in their communities: Learn about hunger in the community by reading stories and checking out www.centralpafoodbank.org; make a donation, volunteer at a food bank or create a virtual food drive; contact local lawmakers and ask them to support programs that help the charitable food network or share stories of hunger on social media pages.
In other business, the commissioners:
Approved a subrecipient agreement with the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall Association, which will use an $89,078 2020 CDBG allocation plus a $40,000 state grant for an update of the hall.
Hired Smith Miller Associates Consulting Engineers, of Pittston, to assess the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the administration building to address COVID concerns and other considerations, Holdren said.
Appointed Chris Benjamin, of Fulton Bank, as county representative on the SEDA-COG board. He replaces Brian Wiktor.