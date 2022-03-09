DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners Tuesday voted to move more than $1.77 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money to the county’s general fund.
Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said the county would use the money as reimbursement for general expenses incurred between March 3 and Dec. 31, 2021. The expenses are eligible under the program’s guidelines.
Holdren and Commissioner Trevor Finn voted to move the $1,770,482 in funds the county received last year. Commissioner Dan Hartman was absent.
The funds are part of a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that Congress approved and President Joseph Biden signed into law on March 11, 2021. The money was approved to help in the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other action taken at the meeting, the commissioners ratified the hiring of retired Montour County Prison Warden William Wilt III as a full-time deputy sheriff at $14.50 per hour. His pay will increase to $15.50 an hour once he receives his deputy certification, Holdren said.
The commissioners also OK’d the hiring of Deborah Bausch as administrative assistant in the sheriff’s office at $13.49 per hour. Bausch has worked as Riverside borough secretary for the past 11 years. She said her last day there is March 31. She will start in the sheriff’s office on April 1.
Sheriff Clair Heath announced there will be a naloxone (Narcan) drive-through distribution in Bloomsburg on Monday, from 1-2 p.m. United Recovery is sponsoring the distribution in the public parking lot behind 36 E. Main St. The distributions, intended to help reduce opioid overdoses, are held once a month.
Heath also issued a reminder of the prescription drug take-back April 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in the county courthouse.
Rabbit Queen lauded
The commissioners also honored new Pennsylvania Rabbit Queen MolliLyn Petro, a member of the North-Mont 4-H Livestock Club, who will represent the Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeders Association (PaSRBA) for the coming year. Holdren presented Petro with a certificate of recognition for her selection as Rabbit Queen for 2022.
Petro, 16, said the selection of Rabbit Queen is “all academics. Not a beauty pageant by any means.”
She said that she has participated in rabbit judging and will represent the rabbit commodity industry.
“I’ve wanted to be Rabbit Queen ever since I was 5 years old,” said Petro, a sophomore at Southern Columbia Area High School.