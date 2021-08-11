DANVILLE — A proposed ordinance to regulate commercial and residential solar panels still is undergoing changes.
The Montour County commissioners, who had planned to adopt the amended ordinance on Tuesday, tabled the vote indefinitely. The county planning commission and a subcommittee are considering proposed language changes suggested at a July 22 public hearing, such as wording regarding location and spacing of the solar arrays. Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said the commissioners would await feedback from the committees, which developed the ordinance.
The commissioners proposed the amended ordinance due to a company’s proposal to install a solar panel farm on 1,000 acres in Anthony and Derry townships in Montour County and Madison Township in neighboring Columbia County. Talen Energy, owner of the Montour Steam Electric Station near Washingtonville, and Pattern Energy Group estimate their Montour Solar One project will generate about 130 construction jobs over the 12 months of construction.
Several residents objected at the hearing, saying the solar farm would impede their view or harm the environment. Others defended the solar panel development.
Holdren has said the county must allow their installation based on state and local law.
Food pantry rehab
The commissioners also agreed to use its federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation of $220,511 to remove architectural barriers at the county food pantry in the county administration building and rehabilitate the food pantry's distribution center by installing bay doors and doing other work.
The commissioners still must hold a public hearing on Sept. 14 to hear comments or objections on the project and to formally approve submission of the application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), county Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said.
Kristin McLaughlin, a senior program analyst with the SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), said last month the food pantry, located in the county administration building, is not accessible after hours; does not have a ramp, just stairs; has a freezer that needs new components, and has no bay door to unload items from delivery trucks.
She said on Tuesday that DCED would require documentation of beneficiaries.
Commissioner Trevor Finn asked McLaughlin if the county could use American Rescue Plan funds as a match. She said she didn't know if the guidelines had been released yet.
"This is what sticks in my craw," Finn said. explaining that Philadelphia and Pittsburgh did not have to jump through the hoops that counties throughout the state have to.
He said afterward that larger counties such as Philadelphia and Allegheny deal directly with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), while other counties receive the money through the state DCED.
"They have less rules to follow because they deal directly with HUD," Finn said of the larger counties.
"They (the state) just add additional steps into the CDBG process," Finn said. "A couple of years ago, even though we pay an administrative fee to SEDA-COG, they wanted county staff to duplicate the efforts of SEDA-COG."
He said he attended a meeting in Harrisburg and, "I protested quite loudly. They changed it."