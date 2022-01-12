jsylvester@thedanvillenews.com
DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners Tuesday reappointed Dr. John Bulger and appointed Tami Gabrielsen to the Montour Area Recreation Commission board.
Bulger, vice chairman and treasurer, was reappointed to a three-year term beginning in February. Gabrielsen, who replaces Dr. Kendra Boell, who resigned from the board, begins a three-year term this month on the 15-member board.
The commissioners also reappointed Tyler Dombroski, Shane Betz and Chad Gray to three-year terms on the county’s Agricultural Land Preservation Board and renamed Dombroski chairman of the nine-member board for a one-year term.
In other business, the commissioners accepted the resignations of Children and Youth Services caseworker Justin Ramiza and Deputy Coroner Cynthia Zablocki.