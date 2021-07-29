DANVILLE — Montour County likely will apply for a grant to improve the bike pump track at Hopewell Park, rather than lease the park to the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren told MARC Director Bob Stoudt on Tuesday.
Stoudt attended the commissioners meeting on Tuesday to update them on plans for the pump track improvements. As he told the MARC board at its June 28 meeting, Stoudt said MARC was ineligible for grant because the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) reviewed the project and found it “not ready to go.”
MARC needs a professional design done by a design consultant; the budget for the project is missing details for handicap parking and accessible connections, and MARC either must own or lease the property.
Stoudt said MARC would meet with the commissioners in the future to discuss details of a lease arrangement, “Or, the county could apply for the grant.”
“I think as a board of commissioners, we’d be more comfortable with that arrangement than a 25-year lease agreement,” Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said.
The grant would total $125,000. Stoudt said MARC has raised $149,000 in donations and pledges, more than enough to provide the $125,000 in required matching funds.
Stoudt has said that even if deficiencies are corrected, the grant application might not be approved for funding this year, but it would be more competitive in 2022. A final decision on the grant is expected in mid-November of this year, he said.
In other business on Tuesday, the commissioners:
n Approved a $12,000 tourism grant for the Danville Business Alliance (DBA) for the Fall Arts and Crafts Festival in downtown Danville. Holdren said the money would come from the county hotel tax fund, which totaled $117,000, as of Tuesday. DBA will provide a 25 percent match in additional advertising and promotion, Holdren said.
n Rejected a bid from Peters Consultants Inc. for heating, ventilation and air conditioning because there was no competiting proposal. Holdren said the commissioners did not review the proposal or know the amount.
n Accepted the resignation of Heather Good from the MARC board.