The Danville News
DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners approved three contracts totaling nearly $350,000 on Tuesday to improve the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) at the county prison.
The commissioners, based on the recommendations of architect J.A. LeFevre of LeFevre Wilk Architects, of Selinsgrove, approved a contract of $98,800 with general contractor Gray Builders, Danville; a $194,650 contract with HVAC contractor LTS Plumbing and Heating, Paxinos, and a $54,895 contract with electrical contractor Selsyn Electric, Sunbury.
The commissioners also approved Michael Heaps as recycling coordinator at rate of $1,000 a year, accepted the resignation of Melissa Kilbourn from the Northumberland Montour Joint Airport Authority and appointed Elliot Peeling to replace her for a five-year term.