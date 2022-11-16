DANVILLE — Funds were reallocated from leftover Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) food bank work at Tuesday's Montour Commissioners meeting.
"We reallocated CDBG 2019 funds and 2020 COVID funds," said Montour Commissioner Ken Holdren.
"The reallocation was for broadband work. So that was important," he said.
In personnel moves, two longtime employees announced their retirement at the meeting: Darlis Dyer, assistant director of Elections, and Mary Lubeski, deputy prothonotary and clerk of courts.
Tamera Auten was promoted to district judge office manager. Marlene Shipe was hired as district judge administrative assistant.