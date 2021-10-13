jsylvester@thedanvillenews.com
DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners Tuesday rejected five bids received for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work at the county prison in order to rebid the project.
“We didn’t give enough direction to the contractors we’ve engaged,” Commissioner Trevor Finn said.
The commissioners will have an engineer write a more specific proposal for the work, which is geared toward improving the prison’s ventilation system.
The bids ranged from $31,187 to $76,000.
“We said they can’t be bidding on the same project,” Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said.