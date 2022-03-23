The Danville News
DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners this week held the first of three public hearings on a conditional use request filed by Montour Solar One to install solar panels on 13 parcels in Anthony Township.
The hearing was related only to the Anthony Township portion of the project. The township is the only part of the project covered by the county planning commission. Discussion during the daylong hearing centered on objections from Steve and Renee Goocey of Preserve Road, who claim they would be affected because they still would see the panels.
Hearings also are scheduled for March 31 and April 5, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Montour County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 435 E. Front St.