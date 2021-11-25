The Danville News
DANVILLE — A newly formed committee is seeking the names of local Vietnam-era veterans to add to the Vietnam Monument in the Danville Memorial Park.
The committee is seeking submissions from veterans who served between Nov. 1, 1955 to May 7, 1975, and whose names are not already included on the Vietnam Monument.
All branches of service and Reserves are included, with the requirement that the veteran was a resident of Montour County during the above-mentioned period. The veterans are asked to send a copy of their DD214 Military Discharge Papers and a brief description of their service period and residency eligibility. They should include their present contact information.
Family members may submit the names on behalf of deceased veterans. Anyone who needs assistance locating the DD214 please check if the veteran recorded his discharge papers at the county recorder’s office or apply online at: https://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records
They must not submit original documents, as they will not be returned.
All submissions and inquiries must be sent by mail only, (no email or phone inquiries available). The committee will answer all written inquiries regarding the project.
Mail submission and inquiries to Montour County Veterans Affairs Attention: Committee — Vietnam Monument, 435 East Front St., Danville, PA 17821.
The closing date for submissions for this project is April 30, 2022.
Donations to fund the project are welcome and may be made payable to Montour County Veterans Affairs, with the designation in the memo line ‘Vietnam Monument’. Any remaining balance after the project is funded will be donated to the Montour County Veterans Emergency Assistance Fund.