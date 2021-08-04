DANVILLE — Runners or walkers of all ages are welcome to join Danville Area High School's cross country team in two community runs in the coming weeks.
The teams are sponsoring the 9th Annual Danville Cross Country Community 5K Run/Walk on Aug. 21 and the Danville Heritage Festival 5K on Sept. 4.
Both runs were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Danville Heritage Festival, usually held in July, is on Labor Day weekend this year.
"Our team will be running in both of these as part of their training," cross country coach Jeff Brandt said.
The community run will be held on the high school's cross country course beside the football stadium. The course is hilly and some parts must be run two to three times to complete the 5K, according to a flier from Brandt. Miles will be marked on the course. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. Registration is 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. All finishers will receive a ribbon of completion. There is no entry fee but donations may be given for the cross country team. Runners will sign a waiver the day of the race.
The 13th annual Danville Heritage Festival 5K also starts at 8:30 a.m. Runners can print a copy of the application from the Danville Heritage Festival website and mail it to Jeff Brandt, 19 Turkey Trot Lane, Danville, Pa. 17821, or enter online at www.FalconRaceTiming.com. They also can enter the day of the race at the Danville Middle School gym from 7:30 to 8:20 a.m. The pre-registration fee is $17, T-shirt included and $7 without a T-shirt. Race day registration is $20 until the T-shirts are gone, $9 for no shirt. T-shirts will be guaranteed to all whose applications are received by Aug. 28.
The course will be on the original bike path and Hess Field areas. The start and finish are across from the middle school. The terrain is mostly flat and the course is scenic and the same as in past years, according to the flier for that race. Overall place and age group winners will receive Rita's coupons and ribbons.
The Danville Heritage Festival runs Sept. 3-5. It was held mostly online last year due to the pandemic. Organizers moved the festival from July to September this year, partly due to health concerns.
Chief organizer Van Wagner said that avoiding the peak summer heat would be a great change, as well.
A 10-volunteer committee has been planning the festival, which will include living history demonstrations, live music, iron ore hikes, a canoe race and a community sing-along by the river. The Danville Community Band will play a concert Saturday evening just before the fireworks display.
Garden tours also are back, as are the train rides.
Area crafters and organizations will set up along Mill Street for the Fall Food and Craft Fair on Saturday of the heritage festival.