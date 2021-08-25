COOPER TWP. — Township supervisors here are cracking down on property owners who are in arrears for sewer hookup or monthly fees. Fifteen customers owe more than $1,000 each.
The supervisors decided at a special meeting on Friday to place liens against some of the properties whose owners owe more than $1,000. First, the township solicitor will issue letters to those 15 customers.
The arrearages are one reason the supervisors are dissolving the township municipal authority, said Supervisor Chairman Terry Heimbach. He said the township also is liable to repay a nearly $3 million loan to the state for which the authority has been responsible.
The authority also has had difficulties in getting more than two members to serve on the five-member board. Chairman John Houston and Chris Pfaff, who also is one of the three township supervisors, are the only two remaining members following resignations over the past two years. Pfaff voted last year against dissolving the authority but later said he wasn’t opposed to shutting it down.
Township residents and businesses have been required to hook up to the sewer system for about two years ago. The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) ordered the township to require the hookups after on-lot septic systems failed more than a decade ago. The authority is obligated to pay the Danville Municipal Authority to process township sewage from the Route 11 corridor and part of Bloom Road.
The township obtained a $3.7 million loan from PennVEST (Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority) and received a $861,007 state grant for the system resulting in a debt of just over $2.8 million.
Heimbach said township officials were still hashing out how much is in arrears from more than two dozen ratepayers, but he said the amount is in the “thousands and thousands and thousands” of dollars.
“Some people are connecting and not paying, some not connected,” Heimbach said.
He said some paid to connect but have not kept up with monthly fees. Heimbach said the connection fee with inspections totals $2,825. The monthly fee for a single unit is $76.
He said some of the arrearages go back to November of 2019.
“Some owe over $1,700 apiece,” the supervisor added.
He said the supervisors decided to dissolve the authority for several reasons.
“They weren’t getting people to connect,” Heimbach said. “They weren’t going after people for the bills.”
The authority also sued Sippel Construction Co. because some of the company’s restoration work after installing sewer lines work was unsatisfactory or incomplete.
The authority won’t be dissolved until after the lawsuit is resolved and an audit is completed, according to township solicitor Jonathan DeWald.
The supervisors directed DeWald to send letters to those in arrears by more than $1,000 to get them to pay the back fees.
“The letter will note that the township intends to advance a municipal lien, and include attorneys’ fees, unless the account is brought current within 30 days,” the solicitor said.
He said that as of Friday, 26 ratepayers were reported in arrears.
Heimbach said fewer than 200 are supposed to connect to the system.
“Fifteen of those were in excess of $1,000 and those are the ratepayers who will receive letters,” he said.
Heimbach said the supervisors had considered increasing the late fee penalty to 10 percent from the current 1 percent, but the board tabled that until more people connect.
“It wasn’t fair to raise it in the middle of the year,” he said. “We’re going to send a letter to see if more pay up.”