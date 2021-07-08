DANVILLE — A 20-year-old Sunbury man accused of fighting and biting two police officers in Geisinger’s emergency room must serve three to 18 months in the Montour County Prison, effective July 23.
Montour County Judge Gary Norton also ordered Taner Lee Yoder to pay court costs, a $300 fine and $111 restitution for Danville Officer Keith Davenport’s ripped pants.
Yoder was among a half dozen defendants sentenced on Tuesday in Montour County Court.
The judge granted Yoder work release and said if he is not written up for misconduct while in jail, he would be paroled at the end of his minimum sentence. He also must undergo mental health evaluations, Norton ordered.
Yoder, of 3357 State Route 61, earlier pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the aggravated assault charge that stems from the 2 a.m. violent outburst on March 26, 2020.
Defense attorney Michael Dennehy told the judge Yoder was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.
He said Yoder also has three DUI cases pending in Northumberland County Court, where he has applied for treatment court placement.
Mahoning Township police charged Yoder after he fought with Davenport and Riverside Officer Brad Harvey.
Harvey had transported Yoder to the medical center’s ER for treatment of a head wound Yoder suffered from banging his head off of the police cruiser’s window.
During the struggle in the hospital, Yoder bit the officers.
“I am very sorry, your honor,” Yoder told the judge, adding that he was beaten when he was younger. “I was drinking. I blacked out. That wasn’t me.”
“Unfortunately, it was,” Norton told him.
In a similar case, Tiffany Marie Casto, 32, formerly of Danville and currently of 308 W. Mulberry St., Shamokin, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest on Nov. 3, 2019 when police tried to take her into custody at her Danville residence on Chamber Street on multiple warrants.
She also admitted to an aggravated assault charge for kicking and trying to bite Trooper Kyle Thorp when state police attempted to get her to vacate the Red Roof Inn parking lot in Valley Township on Sept. 13, 2020.
She will be sentenced following a pre-sentencing investigation.
In other sentencings on Tuesday:
n Brian Ferguson, 38, of Derry Township, was sentenced to time served for two DUIs, terroristic threats and marijuana possession charges and was granted release to live with his father in Millville once Ferguson has a home plan.
But, Ferguson, who served 376 days in the Montour County Prison as of Tuesday, also must pay $3,600 in fines plus court costs for the offenses between 2018 and 2020.
He also must perform 40 hours of community service, attend alcohol highway safety classes, undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and alcohol counseling.
n Jamie F. Schlagel, 48, of 460 E. Market St., Apt. 2, Danville, was sentenced to 169 days to 23 months in the county jail, with credit for the 167 days he had served as of Tuesday and parole at the end of the minimum, for thefts for three motor vehicles in Danville in December 2020 and January 2021. He also must pay court costs, a $300 fine, $375 in restitution and undergo a mental health evaluation.
nBarbara McCormick Fruin, 61, of 1126 Mill St., Danville, received a sentence of 24 months probation, a $300 fine, plus court costs and also must undergo a mental health evaluation for shoplifting $50.48 worth of merchandise from the Weis Markets store in Danville. She also was charged with retail theft 10 years ago.
n Alese M. Fitzgerald, 35, of 1019 Upper Mulberry St., Danville, was sentenced to 18 months probation, and ordered to pay court costs and a $300 fine for her second retail theft offense. She took a total of $204.83 worth of items over 17 occasions between Oct. 1 and Dec. 11, 2020, according to court documents.
“It will never happen again,” Fitzgerald told the judge before her sentencing. “I now have kids. It (my arrest) shook me and I’m terrified of leaving them.”
n Kanam Kanem Basam, 24, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, who successfully completed a felony diversion program, was sentenced to 12 months probation, with credit for time served, on a charge of conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess a controlled substance for possessing marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township on Aug. 16, 2018.