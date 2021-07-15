DANVILLE — Borough council Tuesday night agreed to use the combined 2019 and 2021 grant money — more than $158,000 — to install handicapped-accessible curb ramps on Ferry, Pine and Church streets.
The borough has about $76,955 in 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money and an $81,200 CDBG allocation for 2021 to use for that work as required under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The borough will use separate funds to pave those streets, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said.
“The current paving estimate is $285,400, but this money is not set aside yet,” Berkey said on Wednesday.
“It would need to be budgeted as we get closer to doing that work.”
She estimated the curb ramp work would be done in 2022 or 2023 and the paving in 2023 or 2024.
Council also approved development and paving of a parking lot off Center Street, for St. Joseph Church.
The borough zoning hearing board previously granted a variance for the project allowing the lot in the residential district.
Council also OK’d a subdivision for development of a single-family dwelling at 713 Wall St. The zoning board approved a variance for lot size and front yard width.
The borough planning commission had presented the two requests to council.
Council also accepted James Shutt’s resignation from the Danville Municipal Authority Board. He was halfway through the term that expires in 2023.
In a letter to the borough, Shutt said he was unable to continue serving due to “an unexpected health event.”