DANVILLE — Borough council members last week rejected an agreement with the Danville Business Alliance (DBA) that would, according to the agreement, develop and improve the ballroom in the municipal building’s lower level.
While council President Kevin Herritt, Vice President Byard Woodruff and Councilman Joseph Stigerwalt voted in favor of the agreement, Councilmen Wes Walters, Jim Gregg, Howard Beers and Mark Deroba voted no. Councilman Stephen Humphries was absent.
Under the agreement, the DBA would have raised funds to pay for a portion of the costs of design, construction, capital maintenance and improvements, operation and programming of the park and the ballroom and to administer the development in cooperation with the borough.
The borough would have been responsible for maintenance and all utilities, while the DBA would have been responsible for programming and scheduling for park and ballroom events.
Those in opposition to the measure did not say why they voted no, when Borough Manager Shannon Berkey asked at the meeting. Contacted last week and earlier this week, they said, in essence, the arrangement would cost the borough and its taxpayers money while the borough itself would not have control of the property, which is rented out for receptions, parties and other events.
“I don’t think I could explain to my constituents that we own the ballroom but we are letting someone else control it,” Walters said.
Gregg said the agreement states the borough would be responsible for water, sewer, tax and insurance bills.
“It kind of isn’t right to give people a piece of real estate and throw (the bills) at taxpayers,” he said. “There are two things I don’t want to give away — property and money. I think the borough needs to control it.”
Gregg added, “I’m just looking out for the taxpayers in the long run.”
“The DBA wanted taxpayers and us to pay all the bills,” Beers said. “They weren’t going to clean it up. If anything happened, they weren’t going to fix it.”
He said grant money wasn’t mentioned in the agreement known as a memorandum of understanding (MOU).
The MOU does, in fact, state, “The Borough will delegate the responsibility of administering the grant from Park-related Commonwealth Grant Contracts from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) in the total amount of $551,028 to the DBA.”
But, Beers said, “They just wanted to rake in the benefits while the taxpayers would pay. Basically, they wanted us to clean up afterward and pay for the maintenance fees. It would have been a burden on the taxpayers. We got to keep in mind the taxpayers. We can’t put a burden on them with inflation.”
Deroba said he didn’t feel the MOU presented to council was the best fit at this time.
“I would rather not get into specifics. I just think that what was presented did not outweigh the benefits of the current arrangement,” Deroba said.
The borough currently owns and operates the ballroom.
DBA Executive Director Rebecca Dressler said the proposed agreement was similar to the agreement for the development of Canal Park adjacent to the municipal building. She hopes the borough and DBA still can work out an agreement for the ballroom.
“We hope to sit down and have a meeting with the council members and provide more information to them about the scope of the project to answer any questions they may have,” Dressler said. “We are hopeful we can come to some sort of agreement moving forward.”
The agreement stated the borough and the DBA wish to redevelop the ballroom, along with Canal Park, into a multi-use public green space with a plaza, amphitheater, covered stage and landscaping to create an outdoor community gathering space for recreation, entertainment and education, most of which has been done with the development of Canal Park. The agreement states the ballroom space would be utilized for that purpose as well, “to facilitate the enhancement and revitalization of the Danville central business district and surrounding area.”
The proposed agreement would have been for five years with the mutual option to renew at the end of that term on a yearly basis, or to extend it before the end of the term.