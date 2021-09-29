The Danville News
DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners Tuesday approved an agreement with SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) for the agency to administer a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program in Anthony Township at a cost of $28,165.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) said the county can expect a grant of $422,475 to buy out and raze four homes in the township that were damaged during flooding in 2018, Geralee Zeigler, of SEDA-COG, told the commissioners.
She said the grant should be awarded by Oct. 8.
The county bought out and razed three Derry Township properties under the program earlier this year. The funds come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) via PEMA. That area also was damaged during flooding in 2018.
In other business, the commissioners tabled action on five bids received for ventilation work at the county jail. Commissioner Dan Hartman said the commissioners felt the bids were higher than they would like.
The commissioners approved the purchase of $45,800 in computer software for the commissioners and treasurer’s offices, along with a maintenance contract for $3,876, from Harris Computer Software.