DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners are proposing a special debt tax for next year to help pay off a $4 million loan.
The commissioners Tuesday approved the tentative $9.5 million budget for 2022 that reflects a 3.65 percent increase in spending over 2021.
While the county property tax will remain at 4 mills, the commissioners plan to enact a temporary debt tax of .26652 mills, a tax increase of $30.52 for a residential property assessed at $114,500, the median assessed value for those properties in the county, according to information provided by Chief Clerk Holly Brandon.
One mill is equal to $1 in property tax levied for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said the debt tax revenue and sale of the former county home property and 22.7 acres of county land adjacent to Hopewell Park will pay off the loan. The county used the loan to purchase the former Danville Elementary School on East Front Street in Danville and to renovate it for use as the county administration building, as well as for renovations to the courthouse and county jail.
“We’re hoping to pay it off in 10 years,” Brandon said. “No more than 10 years.”
“The maximum would be 10 years,” Holdren said. “We’re hoping for it to be much less. The key is selling the county home (property) to Community Strategies Group (CSG), and second one is selling the land across the highway. If we sell the land, it would enable us to get out from under it much sooner.”
The commissioners approved the sale of the former county home property on Woodbine Lane to CSG on Sept. 28. The nonprofit group, based in Bloomsburg, plans to construct a $13 million 44-apartment, three-story senior housing structure on the property it purchased for $1.2 million from Montour County.
Holdren said the budget increases were primarily due to a 3 percent, or about $120,000, increase in salaries, as well as a 4 percent, or about $300,000, increase in health care premiums and $104,000 in server and computer upgrades that would allow county workers to work from home, if COVID numbers again increase.
Holdren said the commissioners initially planned to increase salaries just 2 percent but thought 3 percent was more fair due to inflation.
“Luckily, we were able to balance the budget without a general tax increase,” Holdren said.
The budget is available for public inspection for 20 days, and the commissioners plan to vote on final adoption on Dec. 28.
The commissioners last year increased the property tax millage by .22 mills to 4 mills for 2021.