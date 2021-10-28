DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners Tuesday reallocated more than $15,000 in funds remaining from a Washingtonville project to help the Danville Area Community Center (DACC) repair its entrance ramp.
Kristin McLaughlin, of the SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), presented the proposal to the commissioners to revise the 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to divert $15,131 in leftover grant money from the Washingtonville Downtown Demolition project. In that project, a centuries-old log cabin was uncovered during a building razing and was relocated. The leftover money will help DACC reconstruct its bridge entrance, which currently is closed.
The original Washingtonville demolition budget was $75,517, but the project required only about $60,385. McLaughlin said DACC would provide a 25 percent match toward the project.
The commissioners also:
Voted to move $586,420 in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to the county’s general fund to pay for construction of physical barriers and other COVID precautions, Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said. He said the money would reimburse the county for renovations done since March 1, 2021, to provide social distancing between work stations and between employees and the public, as well as upgrades to the air handling system. Work on the county prison ventilation system will be rebid. Holdren said future funds would pay for that.
The county received $1.77 million in ARP funds this year, Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said.
Hired Sam Kranzel, of Elysburg, as Montour County Prison warden at a salary of $57,958 a year. Kranzel, currently interim deputy warden at the Columbia County Prison, replaces Bill Wilt, who retired earlier this month. Kranzel will start work on Nov. 8, Brandon said.
Renewed the county employees health insurance under the Geisinger Health Plan (GHP), which includes a 4 percent premium increase. Commissioner Trevor Finn said county officials tried to keep the increase to a minimum.
Approved a Section 3 action plan to ensure those employed through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) financial assistance, such as contractors, fit certain low-to-moderate-income guidelines, county solicitor Michael Dennehy said.