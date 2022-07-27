DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners Tuesday approved an engineering contract for the razing of four flood-prone homes in Anthony Township.
Barry Isett & Associates Inc., Allentown, submitted the lower of two bids for the project — $19,700. Peters Consultants Inc., Berwick, bid $28,280 for the work funded under the federally funded Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The county has $591,465 to buy and raze the four homes that were damaged during flooding in 2018, Geralee Zeigler, of SEDA-COG, told the commissioners.
SEDA-COG is administering the Anthony Township project for Montour County for $28,165, under an agreement the commissioners approved in September.
“All four homeowners are on board,” Zeigler said.
She said one had coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program, which might result in a reduction of the sale price of the structure.
The county bought out and razed three Derry Township properties under the grant program last year. The funds come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), via the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA). Those properties also were damaged during flooding in 2018.
“That is the value of SEDA-COG,” Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said after Zeigler described the process of obtaining the grant money and arranging the appraisals. “Montour County’s small staff never would have been able to wade through all those regulations to give the homeowners a fair price.”
The commissioners also accepted a bid of $48,784 from LTS Plumbing & Heating, Paxinos, to do heating, ventilation and air conditioning work for the county food pantry. The only other bid — $93,288 — was from Spotts Brothers Inc., Schuylkill Haven.
Salary survey
Sheriff Clair Heath asked the commissioners about the status of the county’s salary survey.
“The results of the salary survey are still being assessed,” Holdren said, noting the commissioners plan to meet with the unions.
“By the end of August, there should be a plan in place,” the commissioner said.
Later in the meeting, the commissioners approved the hiring of Todd J. Reeder as a part-time correctional officer at $14.15 an hour, effective Aug. 15.
In other business, county 4-H educator Robin Oberdorf told the commissioners the 4-H clubs need volunteers. Anyone who wants to volunteer can contact Oberdorf at rdo5083@psu.edu.