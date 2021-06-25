DANVILLE — Montour County residents can give their input next month on proposed regulations for commercial and residential solar panels in the county.
The county will hold a hearing at 7 p.m. July 22 in the county Administration Building’s Conference Room B on a draft zoning ordinance regulating solar panels. The ordinance will be advertised.
A proposed solar farm in the county’s northern rural farmland drew heat from property owners who live near the proposed solar farm areas. They oppose the project, citing concerns over their property values and the environment.
Talen Energy, owner of the Montour Steam Electric Station near Washingtonville, and Pattern Energy Group have proposed developing a solar field that could encompass property in Anthony and Derry townships in Montour County and Madison Township in neighboring Columbia County. The companies are proposing a 1,000-acre site. They estimate the Montour Solar One project will generate about 130 construction jobs over the 12 months of construction.
The county commissioners voted at the meeting to approve their intent to adopt the draft ordinance after the hearing, where the public can give testimony.
“We will go through those comments and see if there is anything we could tweak,” Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.
The commissioners intend to adopt the ordinance at their Aug. 10 meeting.
David D’Onofrio of Pattern Energy thanked the commissioners after their vote.
“We really are excited to move forward with Montour County,” he said.
The county planning commission forwarded the draft ordinance developed by a planning subcommittee to the commissioners for their approval, Holdren said.
County officials decided to draft an ordinance to regulate solar panels due to the project and discovering there was nothing to regulate the installation of solar panels in open areas of the county. Holdren noted in January that the county must allow their installation based on state and local law. Holdren said, though, the county would ensure new regulations would protect the environment and the public.
“The best the county can do is pass an ordinance that protects the environment, protects the public,” Holdren said at the time.
He said it is anticipated that solar panels will be installed on an additional 20,000 acres in Pennsylvania in the next few years.
In other business on Tuesday, the commissioners:
nVoted to support Lycoming County’s 2021 application to the state Department of Environmental Protection for a $75,000 grant to update the required Municipal Solid Waste Plan for Region 5, which would ensure processing and disposal capacity for at last 10 years.
As part of that support, Montour County will contribute $2,343.75 of an in-kind match and $2,343.75 of a cash match to support the 2023 plan update.
n Issued a request for proposals for demolition of three Derry Township flood zone properties acquired under the state Hazard Mitigation Grant program. The bids for the demolition of homes at 23 and 29 Mill Road and 75 Strawberry Ridge Road are due July 1 at 11 a.m. The area was damaged during flooding in 2018.
nAgreed to pay, through the grant program, engineering invoices totaling $487.50 for 23 Mill Road; $565 for 29 Mill Road, and $608.75 for 75 Strawberry Ridge Road.