DANVILLE — Five days into the new year, Montour County’s business and recreation leaders are in full gear.
Administrators at Danville-based economic development entity DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy), the Danville Business Alliance and the Montour Area Recreation Commission already are planning events and projects for the next 12 months and beyond.
Here are some of the things they are working on:
DRIVE
DRIVE plans demolition of the Days Inn property by Earthworks.
“As far as I know the demolition is still slated to begin later this month. I don’t have details from Earthworks as of yet,” said Jennifer Wakeman, CEO and executive director of DRIVE.
Looking ahead, Wakeman said, “We have several projects that we’re expecting to wrap up or move into their next phase during the first quarter of this year. I can’t go into detail on that at the moment, but it will allow us to refocus our efforts on some longer-term plans that are still in development.”
“The board will be having strategic discussions throughout 2023 in addition to providing oversight on projects. Those discussions will be the foundation of our planning for the next 5 years.”
Danville Business Alliance
Rebecca Dressler, executive director and main street manager, Danville Business Alliance (DBA) said, “The focus of our work will be investing in our member businesses, improving our community, and helping to grow our local economy. We will work toward no storefront vacancies in our downtown, putting the final touches on the Canal Park project, and seeking funding sources to continue the Shoppers’ Shuttle program.”
The DBA will also invest time and efforts in improving and adding additional activities to all events, which include the ABC Fashion Show, Spring Fling, Third Thursdays, Summer Concert Series, Fall Arts and Crafts Heritage Festival, Healthy Halloween and Christmas events.
Montour Area Recreation Commission
A major priority for 2023 is to construct the new pump track at Hopewell Park in Mahoning Township, Montour County, said Bob Stoudt, director, Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC).
“We have been working on permitting and engineering for the project and hope to be able to begin construction this summer, hoping to complete the project before the end of the year,” he said.
Our other key priority, Stoudt said, is to find funding needed to complete a backlog of infrastructure maintenance projects at the Montour Preserve, Hess Recreation Area and other sites.
“Park visitation has significantly increased since 2020, but funding has not kept pace and many of our roads, parking lots and other infrastructure are in need of repair,” he said. “At this point, we have more than $577,000 in unfunded maintenance needs.”
Stoudt said he is currently working on MARC’s annual report, “which will provide a comprehensive summary of our 2022 operations and look ahead to 2023 and beyond. I’ll plan to release the report for MARC’s planned Jan. 23 board meeting.”