DANVILLE — Elizabeth "Betty" and Earl Snyder celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by 70 family members and friends as a priest blessed their marriage.
The group gathered Tuesday under tents with food, tables and chairs in the yard of their home of 70 years.
Father William Weary, who served as St. Joseph Church pastor from 1997 through 2009, blessed their marriage.
"The Snyders are wonderful people. They live next to the church and were always very loyal to the parish and very kind to me. One night, my TV broke and I wanted to see the movie 'Dracula' and I came over and watched it in their living room. It was a good movie," he said. Weary serves as pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lewistown and of St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Mifflintown.
In blessing their marriage and renewing their marriage covenant, he also blessed their wedding rings. The couple kissed following the blessing.
Son Chris Snyder, of Danville, held the anniversary cake for them to cut.
"There are people here from all over. It's great," Chris said of the celebration.
Friend Betty Ann Moyer, of Danville, who attended St. Cyril Academy with Betty Snyder, recalled driving them around in her car after they were married on July 2, 1949, in St. Joseph's rectory.
"I drove through Danville blowing the horn," Moyer said.
Betty Snyder, who wore a wrist corsage of two red roses, said she and Earl are both from Danville. She met him after he served with the Army in Japan.
"I enlisted because I was going to be drafted," Earl said of joining after World War II ended.
Betty said her brother Bob brought Earl home one day and they were going to go out so she and her girlfriend went along. She and Earl dated for about 1 and a half years before they married.
"He was a nice fellow. He had a brand new Kaiser," she recalled of his black car.
"I graduated in June and got married in July," she said. She's 88 and Earl is 91.
Their four children attending the party were Earl Jr. of Shamokin Dam, Mary Smith of Scranton, Cathy Hans of Warren, Ohio, and Chris. Their son Stanley died when he was 39. They also have seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
"We're blessed. We lived one day at a time," Betty Snyder said.
Earl, who retired when he was 65 from Kennedy Van Saun Corp., had this advice for a long marriage — "love each other, take care of each other and never go to bed arguing."