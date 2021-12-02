MOORESBURG — Gone are the multi-colored carpet, flowered curtains and other design vestiges of a past decade.
Now the inside of the former Liberty Valley Country Club clubhouse is white, bright and spacious.
Outside, just off the new parking lot, the 37,000-square-foot outside venue of artificial turf, a walking path and a stage is a new addition, as are the upstairs bridal suite that replaced a locker room and office.
Selinsgrove native Jim Kadryna and his wife, Sherri Harpster Kadryna, of Danville, purchased the long-vacant former clubhouse, pro shop and farmhouse in October 2020. They planned to turn the former clubhouse into a venue for weddings and other events, live in the farmhouse and use the third building for their landscape design business, Impact Management, of Northumberland. They finished the inside restoration of the 11,500-square-foot former clubhouse in 2021.
The space includes a main ballroom and two other rooms for events or corporate meetings. They started on the outside work in the spring and just started renovating the farmhouse, where the Riverside couple plans to live.
Now called The Venue at Liberty Valley, the property is located along Route 642 West in Liberty Township, about four miles from Danville. The venue has hosted some events this year, with precautions due to COVID-19. Industry-wide, though, 2021 is not the year when business comes back in full, Jim Kadryna said. Next year might not be, either.
He said people have started booking holiday parties, but, “A lot of them are post-Christmas holiday parties.”
Kadryna said many in the business thought 2022 was going to be the magical year.
“I expect 2023 will probably be the bigger year for industry bookings,” he said.
‘Not what we expected’
He said a bride recently rescheduled her wedding three times because she was in Australia. Now here, she is afraid to go back because she fears she might get stuck there again. But she only has a six-month visa.
“It’s not what we expected it to be,” Kadryna said, adding that people still are going to be cautious as COVID still looms.
“That’s why we built the outside facility,” he said.
“We could put tents up,” Sherri Kadryna said.
Her husband said those tents are 150 feet by 200 feet. He said the outside area has a capacity to hold 800 people.
The couple has had a lot of support in their efforts, too, Sherri said.
The venue this year hosted a Valentine’s Day dinner that was socially distanced, which allowed fewer people. It sold out. Events also included an Irish afternoon tea and a Mother’s Day buffet. A Susquehanna University sorority gathering is scheduled for Saturday and a wedding is scheduled for Dec. 11, said Mikayla Heim, the venue’s manager and event coordinator.
For events, such as a typical wedding, the venue employs 15-20 temporary workers. The Kadrynas employ chefs, but clients could bring in their own food for an event, Jim Kadryna said. The venue currently does not have a liquor license and is B.Y.O.B., but he said he is working on getting one.
He said last year the clubhouse needed a number of upgrades due to vandalism to the property over the five years it was vacant.
The couple purchased the property from Thomas Saltsgiver, who was living in Williamsport. The property sat empty since the country club closed on Sept. 30, 2015. It was constructed in 1996.
The Kadrynas did not purchase the former 18-hole golf course that was part of the country club. That was sold in January of this year. Mark and Diane Powers and their daughter Shauna Powers-Zerman, of West Hemlock Township, Montour County, principals of the newly formed LNDMD LLC, bought the 168.198-acre tract for $1 million, according to a deed transfer filed in the Montour County Register and Recorder’s Office.
The new owners have returned the former golf course to farmland.