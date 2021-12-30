It’s no surprise to anyone that COVID and issues surrounding the pandemic again dominated the news. The Danville area was no exception. From Geisinger overwhelmed by COVID patients, to resistance to vaccine and mask mandates, a day didn’t pass without COVID in the headlines.
Here are the top local stories, from COVID news to non-COVID news, such as the sudden death of a former prosecutor who had just jumped back into politics; a rare — for Montour County — homicide trial; claims of discrimination in the school district, and economic growth.
1. COVID wanes, returns with vengeance
In August, the number of COVID patients in area hospitals sat in the single digits.
Earlier this month, Geisinger officials reported that patient volume, compounded by the continued spread of COVID-19, exceeded capacity at all but one Geisinger hospital, forcing clinicians to treat patients in waiting rooms and hallways of emergency departments. People needing immediate care waited up to 20 hours, health system officials said.
Geisinger officials said there were 323 patients combined admitted with COVID-19 across all Geisinger hospitals at one point this month, well ahead of the count of 275 one year ago to the day, according to the health system President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jaewon Ryu.
While the numbers of hospitalized patients waned during the warmer months — down to 243 across the entire state in mid-July — more than 4,600 patients were hospitalized statewide in mid-December.
2. Vaccine protest, Geisinger firings
About 70 protesters — a mix of Geisinger employees and those not employed there — marched from Spruce Street in Danville to the Geisinger entrance road at Bloom Road and Academy Avenue on Sept. 14. They picketed most of the day at the intersection to protest Geisinger’s mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID by Nov. 1, unless they had valid medical or religious reasons for an exemption. Those who did not comply were terminated. About 24,000 employees were fully vaccinated by the deadline and were to receive the $500 bonus offered. About 150 employees, or 0.6 percent of its workforce, were fired for not meeting the requirement.
A legal challenge to the vaccine mandate was shot down, as was a case filed by some employees who received a religious exemption but opposed the required COVID testing.
3. Masks on, masks off
Danville Area School District students were required to wear masks in school after the state mandated them. After the state Supreme Court recently shot down the statewide school mask mandate, ruling that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam “circumvented” state laws and regulations in issuing that edict in August, Danville Area made masks optional.
Last week, Superintendent Ricki Boyle sent out a letter notifying parents “of several students and staff who have been identified as having COVID-19 across the district.”
The letter continued that, “The level of transmission from December 15–18, 2021 (4 days) in the counties that the school district serves is substantial with 77 new cases in Montour County and 354 new cases in Northumberland County.
“With the increase of cases in the community the schools are having a significant increase in the number of students and staff being impacted and needed to be quarantined or isolated. Every DASD building has at least one new positive case this morning and one building has at least nine new cases.”
4. Former DA dies suddenly
Robert W. Buehner Jr., a former Montour County district attorney known for his public service and love for his hometown, died on Sept. 3 at his Valley Township home.
Buehner, 69, had served 20 years as DA. Afterward, he continued practicing law, stepping back in recent years to battle and beat cancer. In the spring primaries, he won both Republican and Democratic nominations to run for the Danville Area School Board. He ran with a team of four other candidates he convinced to run for the board. When he died, it was too late to remove his name from the ballot. Based on his popularity, he had a good chance of winning a seat had he not passed away.
5. New faces on school board
Robert Buehner’s team of candidates all won seats on the Danville Area School Board, but they faced a rough first night earlier this month at the board’s reorganization meeting.
Former board President Chris Huron began interrogating new members Richard Vognetz II, Michael Clouser, John Croll and Sherry Cooper individually as to why they ran as a team and what they meant by a letter to the editor in a local newspaper prior to the election. The letter stated that they were frustrated by the lack of leadership on the board and within the administration. The candidates, according to the letter, were troubled by the disrespect shown to the public at board meetings and disregard for teachers, coaches and advisers in the district.
Clouser responded, “There’re ideas we had, we have, I want to get out there.”
Then with reelected incumbent Dr. Yohannes Getachew absent, the board had difficulties appointing a president and a vice president during the reorganization meeting, with old and new board members deadlocked. Clouser eventually was named president and Vognetz, vice president.
6. Discrimination claims
Even before that controversial meeting, a former Danville Area School Board member filed a Title IX complaint against the school district in support of fired coach Tina Bartholomew, whose attorney filed complaints against the school board and some district officials.
Heather Hackenberg added to that complaint when the district moved a boys football game from a Friday night to a Saturday evening.
The board fired Bartholomew as assistant middle school cross country coach at the Sept. 28 meeting without identifying her or the reason for her termination. She remains a district Spanish teacher and high school girls track and field coach.
Three parents and two of Bartholomew’s daughters defended the coach at the Oct. 12 meeting, indicating the firing was over claims Bartholomew had released confidential coaching surveys that students had answered. Other parents defended Bartholomew at two subsequent board meetings and presented a petition with 266 names requesting her reinstatement.
7. Involuntary manslaughter conviction
A jury of 12 women deliberated for just over 3 hours earlier this month before finding a St. Louis man guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the September 2019 shooting death at a Valley Township motel.
The verdict followed a three-day trial in which David Earle Downing Jr., 35, was accused of an open count of criminal homicide in the death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, who was living and working at the Super 8 motel.
Downing also was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was found guilty of those charges, as well.
Downing could face up to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, as well as up to five years for carrying a firearm without a license. He faces a two year maximum for tampering with evidence.
8. Geisinger growth
Geisinger System Services purchased the 131.349-acre site behind the Red Roof Inn in Valley Township for $5 million almost a year ago from Glenn E. Halterman and Robert W. Snyder, doing business as 5480 Partners. The tract extends nearly to Route 642 East.
In March, Geisinger announced it had formed a joint venture with Acadia Healthcare Company to address the need for expanded, inpatient behavioral health services in Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Under the partnership, two new freestanding inpatient behavioral health facilities will be built — at the Valley Township site and in Moosic, Lackawanna County — with plans to serve adult and pediatric patients beginning in 2022 and 2023 respectively.
The new facilities will house 96 beds in 73,000 square feet of space. Geisinger and Acadia will invest a combined total of close to $80 million in the two facilities. Together, they are expected to create approximately 200 new jobs by 2024, according to the previous announcement.
9. Green Thumb growth
Construction continued this year on the three-story addition to the Green Thumb Industries (GTI) medical marijuana growing facility. Though completion is not expected until 2023, the company is bringing in an additional 100 employees gradually, as work is completed, a company spokesman said.
The addition, the biggest building construction project in Danville borough since the Giant grocery store and primary school were built, is an attachment to the cultivation facility housed in the Iron Commerce Center at East Market and Railroad streets, the former site of a TRW plant. Christopher Darling, GTI’s regional operations director — Mid-Atlantic Region, and the Danville site’ general manager, said the addition will include space for offices, employee services and storage.
10. Danville marks 20 years since 9/11
The Danville Fire Department and other community organizations joined together on Sept. 11 to memorialize the 20th anniversary of 9/11. A parade started at the Montour County Courthouse and ended in the Memorial Park, where a ceremony was held.
“We are Americans,” said Mario Tulino, retired from New York Police Department and now living in Danville. “No one can take that from us. We need to remember the fallen, celebrate the heroes and be proud.”
Tulino said 9/11 forever changed the way people see the world. He said he lost several co-workers who ran into the towers to save others.
He said he never wants another tragic event like that day, but he wants to recapture the unity of Sept. 12, 2001.
“We cannot go back in time and capture the same spirit, but maybe if we shared a little light it would go a long way in today’s America,” said Tulino.