DANVILLE — A 56-year-old Pottsville woman was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday. The collision sent her car into a building, bursting a gas line that then leaked natural gas.
Danville Police said Diane Melocheck was traveling east on Bloom Road just before 12:30 p.m. when her 2010 Hyundai Accent collided with the 2008 Volkswagen EOS operated by Bruce W. Hunsinger, 71, of 11 Woodside Drive, Danville. Officer Eric Gill said Hunsinger had been stopped at a stop sign on Kline Street before he pulled out and his vehicle and Melocheck's collided, sending her car into the building at 314 Bloom St., known as the Hacky House, home of Grove Presbyterian Church's youth ministry.
A Geisinger nursing supervisor said on Wednesday that Melocheck was not listed as a patient.
Police closed the roadway due to the crash. Gill reported that witness Donald Snyder said he was delivering mail and was standing at the corner of Bloom and Kline streets. He stated he saw Hunsinger stopped on Kline Street. Traffic was backed up when an unknown driver motioned for Hunsinger to pull out into the intersection, Snyder told police. Hunsinger told police he inched out, did not see anyone coming and his vehicle was struck by Melocheck's car.
Melocheck told police she was traveling to an appointment at Geisinger when Hunsinger pulled into her path. She said she could not stop in time and collided with the other vehicle, swerved off the road and into the house. She said someone told her to get out of the car because of a propane leak. Her vehicle damaged the west side of the building and gas line.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The Danville Fire Department and rescue truck also assisted at the crash scene.