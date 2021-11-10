The Danville News
DANVILLE — A Danville man is facing charges of drunken driving and endangering the welfare of children for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Oct. 19 with his two young sons in the vehicle.
Borough police said Eric Bisong, 37, of 178 Kriner St., was 45 minutes late picking up his two sons from football practice at FQ Hartman Field that evening. He arrived in an SUV with his younger sons, ages 1 and 4, in the vehicle. Police Officer Jared Bangs wrote in the complaint that he detected a strong odor of alcohol on Bisong and Bisong had glassy bloodshot eyes.
Bisong agreed to a blood test at Geisinger, which showed a blood alcohol content of .096 percent, according to the criminal complaint.