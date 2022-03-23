The Danville News
MAHONING TWP. — The parents of a dancer enrolled in the Karen Gronsky School of Dance (KGSD) are seeking help for their family and friends with young children in the Ukraine, school owner Karen Gronsky said.
“We have a Ukrainian family at KGSD that needs our help,” Gronsky wrote in a letter to parents and supporters. “Kosta and Dasha, parents of our tiny dancer Sophia, need help for their family and friends with young children in the Ukraine right now.”
To help, Gronsky is planning a dance marathon April 9, from 2 to 6 p.m., to raise money for Dasha’s family and friends.
“Everyone, the entire community, all ages, all abilities, no dance training necessary… just a heart to help others in need,” Gronsky wrote. “The community is invited and encouraged to help us help families in dire need.”
The dance school is located at 74 Schoolhouse Road.
The children of Kosta and Dasha’s friends are Katya, 3, and Sasha, 11, according to Gronsky, who did not disclose the family’s last name.
“They are safe in Slovakia right now,” she said.
There will be five classes on that day — a Mommy and Me dance class, ballet class, hip hop class, contemporary class and surprise classes. “We will be asking for a minimum donation of $25 per dancer. Each dancer may participate in one or all five classes for one minimum donation price of $25,” Gronsky said. “One hundred percent of all proceeds will go directly to Dasha to help her Ukrainian family and friends.”